Lynn working to break the language barrier

Lynn is taking another step to make city government more accessible to people from non-English speaking backgrounds.

The city currently employs Arabic, Khmer, and Spanish interpreters at City Hall, with plans to hire a Haitian Creole interpreter this year. To expand on that effort, Lynn plans to hire a coordinator to oversee the language access services and help the city learn how to better serve community members.

According to the latest census figures, more than 50 percent of Lynn’s residents speak a language other than English at home.