Malden residents offered ways to save on energy bills

Malden has launched an effort to help residents save energy and money starting this winter.

The city announced a partnership with HomeWorks Energy, which in January began knocking on doors to inform residents about the benefits of making their homes energy-efficient and about rebates and incentives available through the state’s Mass Save program. The incentives include no-cost home energy assessments.

“I urge all Maldonians to schedule an energy assessment at their earliest convenience,” Mayor Gary Christenson said. “Upgrades through the Mass Save program are one of the fastest and most impactful ways to reduce your energy use this winter.”