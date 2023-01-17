Malden residents offered ways to save on energy bills

Malden has launched an effort to help residents save energy and money starting this winter.
The city announced a partnership with HomeWorks Energy, which in January began knocking on doors to inform residents about the benefits of making their homes energy-efficient and about rebates and incentives available through the state’s Mass Save program. The incentives include no-cost home energy assessments.
“I urge all Maldonians to schedule an energy assessment at their earliest convenience,” Mayor Gary Christenson said. “Upgrades through the Mass Save program are one of the fastest and most impactful ways to reduce your energy use this winter.”
HomeWorks is a designated Mass Save partner. Officials said the city-approved canvassers will be wearing official blue vests and will never ask for payment information or to view energy bills.
The program is part of the city’s Green Malden project, a multi-pronged effort to combat climate change. For more information, visit masssave.com/community-first/malden.
