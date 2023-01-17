Man ordered held in slaying of woman in Dorchester in 2007; witness provides clue to police on moving a rolled up carpet

According to prosecutors, the unidentified witness told Boston police detectives that sometime in late October 2007, Pena asked for his help moving from the apartment he and McGuyer shared on Roxton Street. McGuyer was then 32 years old and the mother of an 11-year-old son, records show.

The 33-year-old Pena was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bail after Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Masai-Maliek Kingrecited how a man known only as Witness #4 described the macabre task he helped Pena complete in October 2007.

An act of friendship some 15 years ago is now at the center of the murder prosecution of David J. Pena who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Felica McGuyer in 2007, even though her body has never been found.

“Witness #4 stated that when he arrived in the early morning hours at Roxton St. things were already packed in bags. He stated that there was a rolled-up carpet that contained a blanket and that it was difficult to carry,” according to a statement of the case filed in court. “Witness #4 immediately thought there was a body wrapped up in the carpet and blanket.”

According to prosecutors, during a telephone call with Witness #4, Pena had allegedly made clear what he planned to do to McGuyer who has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 7, 2007, despite being so close to her son and mother that she spoke with them on a daily basis.

“Witness #4 stated that during a phone call Pena said that he was going to strangle McGuyer,’' according to Suffolk District Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

In an interview with police in 2017 while incarcerated in Maine, Witness #4 said that he helped Pena carry what he later learned was McGuyer’s body out of the apartment wrapped in a rug.

“Witness #4 eventually observed that it was in fact Felica McGuyer’s body wrapped up in the carpet and blanket. Witness #4 was with Pena when the two drove the carpet & blanket with Felica’s body to a spot Witness #4 believed was somewhere in the Boston area,’' according to prosecutors. “Witness #4 helped Pena carry Felica’s McGuyer’s body into a wooded area with a parking lot. Witness #4 returned to the car to wait at Pena’s request. After some time, Pena returned to the car without the body of McGuyer.”

Pena, who was found in a Florida jail by Boston police detectives this week where he was being held on an immigration detainer, stared straight ahead while King summarized the evidence against him. His defense attorney, Robert Griffin, did not challenge Judge Jonathan Tynes no bail order.

In a 2008 interview with police, Pena allegedly claimed that he and McGuyer had argued and that his girlfriend had stabbed him in the shoulder. He allegedly told police he left their apartment and went to stay with his mother in her Dorchester residence, returning several days later.

“Pena stated that he returned to their Roxton Street apartment several days later and stated that he observed McGuyer to be gone and her things to be removed,” prosecutors wrote. “Pena further claimed that he had not seen McGuyer since and that he believed McGuyer went to Florida to be with an ex-boyfriend.”

Police said information from four other witnesses support the murder charge against Pena, according to court papers. A downstairs neighbor, known as Witness #1, told police that Pena did show up at their door, claimed McGuyer had stabbed him and that he had reacted by knocking her down and she hit her head. Pena allegedly told the neighbor he did not know if McGuyer was alive or dead.

“Pena was wearing a bloody shirt that appeared to have more blood than what the minor wound would have created on his shirt,’' the person known as Witness #1 witness told police. The neighbor had a guest over and both saw Pena and a second man struggling to carry a rug down the stairs and offered to help, police wrote.

The second man “looked scared” and “Pena then yelled at the witnesses to close the door and mind their business,” police wrote.

A friend of McGuyer’s known as Witness #3 told police she allowed Pena to drive her car and that he returned the vehicle after it had been cleaned, which Pena routinely did not do. The final witness, her ex-boyfriend who was identified as Witness #5, told police he believed McGuyer was dead.

Over the years, police continued to search for McGuyer including in 2017when they searched a wooded area in West Roxbury, but were unable to find her. Moreover, police have checked financial records, conducted Internet searching and added her DNA profile into a national law enforcement database - but there has been no sign that McGuyer is still alive, according to prosecutors.

McGuyer was reported missing on Oct. 7, 2007, by her mother, Sharon McGuyer who, along with McGuyer’s son, have been interviewed by police multiple times over the years.

“Both have said that Felica McGuyer would have contacted them if she was still alive. They believe that McGuyer is deceased,’' according to police. “Sharon stated that Felicia was in daily constant contact with her and her child up and until her disappearance in October 2007. Neither her mother, her son, nor any of her other family or close friends have had contact with McGuyer since October 7, 2007.”

Several of McGuyer’s relatives attended the court proceeding, but they declined to speak with reporters as they left the courthouse.





