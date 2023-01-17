Man ordered held without bail in slaying of mother in Stoughton; victim was stabbed 30 times, prosecutor says

A not guilty plea was entered for Carter, whose next court date is slated for Feb. 22.

Victor Carter, 39, was ordered held without bail in Stoughton District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Buckner, whose body was discovered on the morning of Dec. 13 in a shed behind a Park Street residence in town.

The man who allegedly killed 40-year-old Amber Buckner in Stoughton last month stabbed her roughly 30 times and left a knife handle plunged in her temple before boarding a train to New York City where he was later arrested , prosecutors said during his arraignment Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police were called to 743 Park St., where Carter had been living, for a report of an unresponsive person, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn L. Hely said during Tuesday’s arraignment.

Buckner, Hely said, “had approximately 30 stab wounds. She had defensive wounds on her hands. And the handle of what was later determined to be a four-inch tactical knife was protruding from her right temple.”

Investigators, Hely continued, learned Buckner had last been seen in Carter’s company around 2 a.m. the day of her murder. About four hours later, Hely said, Carter allegedly took a rideshare to South Station where he bought a train ticket to New York and boarded the train. Carter was arrested in New York on Dec. 17.

In the Stoughton shed where Buckner’s body was discovered, Hely said, investigators located men’s clothing and size 13 shoes, garb that was “consistent” with what Carter had on in the days before Buckner’s death.

“The clothing had red-brown stains on it, consistent with blood,” Hely said. “There was also a large pool of blood in that shed.”

Hely said Carter initially declined to waive extradition following his arrest in New York but then waived extradition on Jan. 5, and he was brought back to Massachusetts Friday.

Advertisement

“He’s not without prior significant contacts with the court, and in addition, the Commonwealth notes that on any occasions on which the defendant’s been afforded the opportunity to be placed on probation, he’s violated conditions of release,” Hely said.

No motive for the slaying was provided in court Tuesday, and Carter’s lawyer, Scott P. Murphy, did not respond in detail to the allegations, though he did request an evaluation of his client’s mental competency.

Judge Daniel W. O’Malley said Carter’s competency could be addressed at a later date, since that’s a “fluid” issue.

“The defendant maintains his innocence,” Murphy wrote in court papers seeking funds for an investigator, a request O’Malley approved Tuesday. “Funds for an investigator are necessary and essential for the defendant so that he may interview potential civilian witnesses and possibly testify at trial or a motion hearing.”

Buckner had been living at the Park Street address along with Carter at the time of her death, according to a woman named Bianca who owns the residence.

Bianca, who asked that her surname be withheld, told the Globe in a recent interview that Carter moved in first, before introducing her to Buckner, who needed a place to stay.

“She was super intelligent,” Bianca recalled. “She seemed to feel safe, where she hadn’t in a long time.”

In early December, however, Carter began behaving erratically, and Buckner told Bianca he was off his meds, and that she was trying to help him. After he punched Buckner in the head without warning, Bianca and her boyfriend asked Carter to find somewhere else to live, Bianca told the Globe.

Advertisement

“He was upset we chose her over him,” Bianca said.

Buckner, Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham wrote last week, had been in rehab for substance issues and “wanted to get back her baby girl, who had been taken into foster care.”

Buckner’s father, Robert Buckner, recently told the Globe that his daughter “was beautiful and intelligent and had that way about her that people liked. ... The sadness is starting to sink in. The reality of my daughter never calling me, and [never] hearing her voice again.”

Buckner’s mother, Linda Malone, recently told the Globe she’s enraged at Carter, who she’d never heard of prior to his arrest.

“Amber would be the first one to say you have to forgive or you don’t get blessings,” Malone said. “I can’t.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.