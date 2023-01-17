As McKee delivers his State of the State, Kalus looks ahead

Kalus, who ran for governor after buying a house in Newport in May, 2021, and registering to vote in Rhode Island in January, 2022, said she plans to remain in Rhode Island. But beyond that, she said she’s not clear on her future plans.

When Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee delivers his State of the State address tonight, his Republican opponent in November’s election, Ashley Kalus, probably won’t be watching.

”We plan to have our life in Rhode Island,” Kalus told the Globe. “What career-wise we do, I don’t know. I don’t have a clear plan or path. I feel fortunate that I’m not forced to make that decision. I’m still sad about losing. When you are upset, that is not the best time to decide what to do.”

Kalus and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, ran Doctors Test Centers, which had multi-million-dollar contracts with the state Department of Health. But she said she has left her corporate positions and not taken any new ones. “I would like to find a way to get involved meaningfully, to push things forward,” she said.

McKee beat Kalus, 57.9 percent to 38.9 percent.

”I still think I would have been a good choice,” Kalus said. “But it would have required Rhode Islanders to do two things: Embrace change, because I’m a different kind of politician, and take a chance, because I’m new to politics. That’s a lot to ask for a state that doesn’t like change but desperately needs it.”

Nationally, a Republican “red wave” never materialized during November’s midterm elections. Kalus said her campaign hoped that she could “overcome” the national issues and that unaffiliated voters would base their decisions on local issues such as the state economy and housing.

“How is (McKee) doing on that housing thing?” she said. “Not so good.”

But many Rhode Island independents appeared unwilling to take a chance on a Republican, Kalus said. “Independents freaked out and couldn’t vote Republican, Republicans didn’t show up, and Democrats turned out,” she said. “So I lose.”

While Rhode Island Democrats swept to victory in November, Kalus said the state remains in need of a viable two-party system. “If you don’t have a two-party system, you have no pressure for change, no need to compromise,” she said.

Although she lost, Kalus said she hopes McKee will do well over the next four years. “I hope he gets people who are able to solve the problems and he doesn’t ignore them,” she said.

Kalus ended up spending nearly $5 million on the campaign, providing most of that money herself, and she said she would run again only if she thought she could win.

”I just don’t know if that’s possible, based on my party and based on me,” she said. “But for Rhode Island, I’m hopeful that some of the challenges it is facing get resolved in the next four years.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.