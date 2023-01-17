Newton Community Pride seeks applicants for Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarship

One scholarship is reserved for a Newton North High School senior, one for a senior at Newton South, and another for a Newton high school senior enrolled at either school through the METCO program, the nonprofit said.

Newton Community Pride is seeking applicants for three $1,000 scholarships for local high school seniors who intend on studying the arts at college.

Newton Community Pride supports free arts and culture programming, public art, beautification projects, and volunteer work in the city, according to the organization.

“We continue to value the importance of supporting young artists in our community. It’s wonderful knowing that the recipients are able to pursue their artistic aspirations with this award,” Blair Lesser Sullivan, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

Schön, whose work includes the “Make Way for Ducklings” bronze sculpture in Boston’s Public Garden, said in the statement: “I am delighted to foster the next generation of Newton artists by giving financial support to students pursuing the arts after high school graduation.”

As part of the application process, students are asked to complete a 300- to 500-word essay about someone who has been an influence on their creative life, and how they have contributed to their artistic expression. Students also can write about how the arts impact the community around them.

Students also are asked to share up to three examples of their original artwork by including links to images and recordings.

The application deadline is March 10. Instructions on how to apply are available at newtoncommunitypride.org/scholarship.

