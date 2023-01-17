Newton offering free COVID-19 booster clinics in late January

The city of Newton is offering three free COVID-19 booster clinics in late January at the Newton Free Library.

The clinics are being held at the library’s Druker Auditorium, located at 330 Homer St. The clinics are by appointment only, and people can schedule a time by registering at holtzmanmedical.org.

The sessions are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23; Tuesday, Jan. 24; and Tuesday, Jan. 31; according toto Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. Each session is expected to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinics are open to anyone ages 6 months and older.