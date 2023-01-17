Newton offering free COVID-19 booster clinics in late January

The city of Newton is offering three free COVID-19 booster clinics in late January at the Newton Free Library.
The clinics are being held at the library’s Druker Auditorium, located at 330 Homer St. The clinics are by appointment only, and people can schedule a time by registering at holtzmanmedical.org.
The sessions are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23; Tuesday, Jan. 24; and Tuesday, Jan. 31; according toto Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. Each session is expected to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinics are open to anyone ages 6 months and older.
The clinics are being held by the Newton Department of Public Health and Human Services in partnership with the Holtzman Medical Group.
People who recently had COVID-19 may want to consider a delay in getting the booster by three months from the onset of symptoms or their positive test, the statement said.
For people who have COVID-19, free telehealth consultations in multiple languages are available for those age 18 and older. Call 833-273-6330 or visit color.com/covid-19-treatment-ma to schedule a consultation.
