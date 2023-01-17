Pride flags stolen, burned in Westfield, police say

Westfield police are looking for three people allegedly involved in the theft and burning of several gay pride flags early Monday morning, the department said.

Monday’s incident is the fifth time the South Maple Street address from which the flags were taken has been “targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items,” Westfield police said on Facebook.

Police released images of two people they believe to have been involved in the theft of the flags, which police said the individuals then burned behind the YMCA. A third person is believed to have recorded the incident, according to the post.