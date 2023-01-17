Reports reveal new details about North Kingstown teachers’ ‘unwelcome’ and ‘degrading’ conduct

Michael Thibodeau, a music teacher at Davisville Middle School and former track coach, “engaged in humiliating, degrading and belittling conduct in front of other students to the point where it caused significant emotional harm to a 13-year-old student,” according to an investigator’s report.

Both men were investigated separately, at the behest of the school department, after complaints from current and former students.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New details about two North Kingstown public school teachers accused of misconduct with students were released to the Globe on Tuesday in response to a request under the state open records law.

As a result of the investigation, Thibodeau will not return to the classroom and will resign at the end of the school year.

Advertisement

The second investigation into North Kingstown High School teacher Jason Shabo found the way he assisted female students in the weight room “resulted in unwelcome physical contact,” according to another investigator’s report obtained by the Globe.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Shabo, who has taught at the high school for decades, was allowed to return on Tuesday under certain conditions that include no longer coaching and no longer supervising students in the weight room, and undergoing training in “personal boundaries.”

Thibodeau and Shabo are identified in the reports, titled “Record of Final Action Taken,” which summarize the investigations, recommendations, and action taken in their cases by then-Interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci.

The lawyer representing current and former students who made complaints against the teachers called the release of the reports “a watershed moment” for the school department.

“I commend them for releasing these, because it’s critical in giving the public an understand for how truly out of control the problems are,” lawyer Timothy J. Conlon said Tuesday afternoon. “These provide a rather vivid window into the gravity of the problems that they are facing in North Kingstown.”

Advertisement

Conlon drew a contrast to the way the department had handled an investigation into its celebrated high school basketball coach, who was accused of conducting “naked fat tests” of teen boys for decades. After the School Committee voted to terminate his employment in February 2021, Aaron Thomas left quietly, and an investigator’s report completed in June 2021 wasn’t released to the public until December 2021.

“The release of those documents [of Thibodeau and Shabo] is a watershed moment, because the public has no idea what has been covered up in such documents by school departments for decades,” Conlon said.

More current and former students have come forward with allegations against Thomas, who is also facing two criminal charges.

Federal authorities had opened an investigation under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act last year because of the Thomas case.

Then, others came forward with allegations against Thibodeau and Shabo. Current and former students, as well as parents, signed witness statements alleging the two coaches were inappropriate with female students in middle and high school.

In April 2022, Conlon brought the allegations to then-interim Superintendent Michael Waterman and the US Attorney’s Office. Waterman placed the two teachers on paid leave and launched independent investigations.

In a statement on Friday, the School Department said none of the allegations raised against the teachers or the School Department rose to the level of Title IX violations.

However, the investigators corroborated many of the complaints made by current and former students and recommended corrective actions.

Advertisement

Attorney Matthew Oliverio interviewed 18 people for his investigation into Thibodeau.

A family accused Thibodeau of stalking their pre-teen daughter. Some accused him of becoming fixated and flirtatious with some girls. A group of seventh-grade boys were so bothered by his behavior with the girls that they kept a log of his remarks on Discord, which they dubbed the “pedo database.”

A former student came forward last fall after reading the Globe’s exclusive story about the boy’s log and said Thibodeau was cruel to her and other students, calling him, “the worst teacher I ever had.”

Oliverio found that the school department did not adequately investigate the family’s complaint that Thibodeau had been stalking their daughter.

“Although I do not believe that Mr. Thibodeau engaged in bullying or stalking behavior,” Oliverio wrote, “the investigation into those claims at the time the complaint was filed was less than robust and satisfactory.”

Oliverio thought Thibodeau showed poor judgment when he massaged a female athlete’s calf. He believed the teacher was flirtatious with some students, but not intentionally “leering,” seeing the behavior as “simply a manifestation of his quirky personality and idiosyncratic mannerisms.”

Thibodeau had explained the concentration needed to observe students as they played an instrument, and his interest as a coach in other student athletes, Oliverio wrote.

Then, there was Thibodeau’s overall behavior.

“What to some may come across as overbearing, bullying-type and ‘creepy’ behavior, is in reality, a complex personality that is demanding and requires attentiveness and exacting precision from students in his coaching and teaching instruction methodologies,” Oliverio wrote. “The result is that Mr. Thibodeau exudes a level of intolerance directed to students and athletes who do not share the same level of perfectionism to which he holds himself. He is oblivious about his self-centeredness and personal ego, which on occasion elevates his personal interests above those of his students. When he is confronted or challenged about this, he tends to lash out and yell, according to accounts of various students.”

Advertisement

Oliverio’s findings were stronger after he spoke with the young woman who came forward last fall. Thibodeau’s conduct “transcended a particular style of teaching,” Oliverio wrote, noting the “significant emotional harm” it had caused the student.

Still, Oliverio recommended that Thibodeau could return to teaching, after he apologized to the former student and others harmed by his behavior, acknowledged his unprofessional behavior, and underwent professionalism training and counseling from a licensed behavioral specialist. Oliverio also recommended placing Thibodeau on probation for three years and thoroughly investigating any future complaints.

Instead, after meeting with Thibodeau and his lawyer, then-interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci accepted Thibodeau’s “irrevocable resignation” at the end of this school year. Thibodeau is using his accrued sick days and will not return to the classroom or the track; he will get a “fact-based letter of employment verification.”

“I feel this is the best result for the District to move forward,” Paolucci said in the report.

Advertisement

In Shabo’s case, attorney Timothy J. Groves interviewed 20 former and present students and staff, and an expert in weightlifting training athletes.

Groves investigated complaints that Shabo had sexually harassed female students by touching them inappropriately and making suggestive or demeaning comments, and created a hostile environment for female students in his gym classes and the weight room.

Groves found that the allegations of verbal harassment didn’t appear to be pervasive. He found it was more likely that Shabo’s teaching style made the complainants uncomfortable and “created what they perceived as an environment in which appropriate teacher-student boundaries were not consistently maintained.”

The investigator found a problem with communication.

“The sincerity of Mr. Shabo’s commitment to safe strength training emerged clearly from his interview and from interviews with his current and former peers and with alumni/ae who had spent substantial time in the weight room as students,” Groves wrote. “Equally clear, however, is the discomfort that Mr. Shabo’s hands-on approach to instruction and spotting caused the complainants.”

Paolucci, the interim superintendent at the time, also reviewed this report and spoke with Shabo. She wrote that Shabo admitted communication was lacking on how he was spotting the students, “and as such and without explicit permission from students prior to spotting, such touching can be determined to be inappropriate, unwanted physical contact.”

Paolucci also found that Shabo demonstrated a desire to improve his practices, participate in additional training, and be monitored through a performance improvement plan. She decided Shabo will not supervise students in the weight room or be a coach for North Kingstown. He is required to complete personal boundaries training, and the principal will supervise his performance improvement plan over the next 18 months. Both the plan and this report will be in Shabo’s personnel file permanently.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.