R.I. State Police to appeal decision giving fired trooper a disability pension

On Jan. 9, a state judge sided with Donnelly-Taylor , finding the state police had arbitrarily denied him a pension and ordering it to be given retroactive to late 2018.

The question in the pension case comes down to whether Jamie Donnelly-Taylor’s post-traumatic stress disorder was caused by his job as a trooper, as he has argued, or whether it was caused by the fallout from his on-duty criminal assault of Central Falls motorist Lionel Monsanto in 2014, as the state police contend.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island State Police will appeal a judge’s ruling ordering the agency to provide a disability pension to a former trooper at the center of some of the agency’s most high-profile recent controversies.

Advertisement

The state police will now challenge that ruling in the state Supreme Court.

“The Rhode Island State Police respectfully disagrees with the decision granting Donnelly-Taylor a disability retirement, especially because there is more than abundant evidence that his claimed disability did not arise from the performance of a trooper’s duties, but rather is causally linked to his criminal assault of an arrestee, his plea to that crime, and the ensuing legal fallout of that misconduct,” Vincent Ragosta, an attorney representing the state police in the case, said in an email Tuesday.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Troopers who suffer disabling injuries in the course of their duties can get 75 percent of their last pay in retirement. The state police and Donnelly-Taylor agree that he’s incapacitated from working due to PTSD. They disagree about what caused that PTSD.

In explaining his disability, Donnelly-Taylor’s legal team has pointed to, among other things, an incident in January 2014, when a driver drove a car at him; Donnelly-Taylor fired his service weapon, an act later deemed justified, his attorneys said.

The Monsanto incident occurred the next month. Donnelly-Taylor’s attorney argues in legal papers that although the Monsanto episode and the fallout were traumatizing, they weren’t the sole cause of his PTSD and the resulting disability. Donnelly-Taylor’s lawyer said previously that the medical opinions in the case supported Donnelly-Taylor’s contentions that his disability wasn’t solely due to the Monsanto incident.

Advertisement

The incident has led to multiple lawsuits and side-scandals. In February 2014, Donnelly-Taylor was escorting Monsanto into a cell after Monsanto’s arrest for driving on a suspended license. The video of what happened next would only be released years later: Donnelly-Taylor pushed Monsanto into the cell and punched him multiple times.

Donnelly-Taylor pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault in June 2014 — under pressure, he said, from Steven O’Donnell, the state police colonel at the time. O’Donnell promised that the state would protect him in civil court, Donnelly-Taylor and one of his lawyers have said. The state didn’t end up protecting him in civil court, and Monsanto settled for $125,000, of which $110,000 was from the state and $15,000 from Donnelly-Taylor. Charges against Monsanto were dropped.

Donnelly-Taylor has since tried to retract his no-contest plea, just one of the several court cases that the episode has sparked. He has argued that the video showed only a portion of the incident — failing to capture, for example, Monsanto being “belligerent” after the traffic stop and grabbing a hand railing while refusing to go down stairs toward a cell at the Lincoln barracks.

Donnelly-Taylor said his use of force was in response to a threat from Monsanto, who, he said, spun his body and elbowed his arm. Monsanto wasn’t handcuffed at the time. State police leaders have rejected the contention that Monsanto assaulted Donnelly-Taylor. A state-commissioned use of force expert whose report Donnelly-Taylor has often invoked concluded that six of seven of his closed-fist strikes were justified to address a perceived threat, according to his court papers. The expert said the seventh wasn’t reasonable, but didn’t reach a conclusion about whether it was criminal.

Advertisement

State police leaders, on the other hand, have long defended their conclusion that Donnelly-Taylor broke policies and the law; then-State Police Colonel James Manni said in 2019 that he was “profoundly disturbed by the criminal conduct of Trooper Donnelly-Taylor.” Monsanto’s lawyer told The Providence Journal in 2018 that Donnelly-Taylor has “convinced himself of innocence while any reasonable person who may view the film would readily appreciate the trooper’s despicable conduct.”

Manni in 2019 denied Donnelly-Taylor’s disability pension and fired him. (The case involves a convoluted timeline of returning to work and going out on leave leading up to his dismissal.) Manni left the top job last year to become town manager in South Kingstown. The agency is now led by Colonel Darnell Weaver.

Donnelly-Taylor started as a trooper in 2009 and most recently had an annual salary of about $82,000.

Separate from his pension suit, Donnelly-Taylor has also filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the state police. He alleged that the state’s denial of a disability pension and its decision not to allow him to work an outside job amounted to retaliation for reporting illegal conduct, including an alleged cover-up of a separate assault and overtime fraud.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.