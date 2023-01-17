Search for missing woman resumes in Brookfield

Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield, is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots, according to a post on the Brookfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

The search for a woman who was last seen leaving a home in Brookfield a week ago resumed Tuesday morning.

Brookfield police said they are working with State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County district attorney’s office to investigate her whereabouts. On Tuesday, State Police said authorities were searching in the woods and along Routes 9 and 148 in Brookfield, a small town west of Worcester.

The State Police Emergency Response Team, K-9, and Air Wing had been deployed along with the Brookfield Police Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, officials said.

On Monday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early said police were expanding the radius of the search for Tee, who was last seen on Jan. 10 leaving a home on Main Street on foot. Family members reported her missing on Jan. 13, officials said.

Early said relatives did not immediately report her missing because of a miscommunication that led them to believe they knew where she was.

Tee had her phone with her and police are in touch with Apple and Facebook about electronic evidence, Early said. Authorities have interviewed people locally and outside Brookfield about Tee’s whereabouts, he said.

Investigators have asked anyone in Brookfield with video of Tee to contact police and check sheds, barns, or garages.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570.





