Teen dies in skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire

A teenager died from injuries suffered in a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.
WMUR reported that Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, a freshman at Gilford High School.
“This is a sad loss for our community,” Sperazzo wrote in a message to the school community. “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”
Gilford, N.H., Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Carrier said at 12:11 p.m. Monday crews responded to the mountain for a report of a skier who had suffered serious injuries.
The patient was initially taken to Laconia Hospital and then was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Carrier said.
The skier succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, Carrier said.
