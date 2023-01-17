Teen dies in skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire

A teenager died from injuries suffered in a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

WMUR reported that Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, a freshman at Gilford High School.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” Sperazzo wrote in a message to the school community. “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”