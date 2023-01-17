The ‘This is Fine’ comic turned 10. The Mass. artist behind it says it’s changed his life — for better or worse.

Looking back, Green said the wild ride his character, called “Question Hound,” has taken since it was first unleashed has helped him stay afloat as a young artist. As it rose to prominence and cemented its legacy online, he inked a deal with Adult Swim , raised close to half-a-million dollars on Kickstarter to make plush dolls, and sold an array of merchandise on his official website.

He didn’t know it at the time, but a snippet from the comic would later become an era-defining meme , joining the ranks of “ Grumpy Cat, ” “ Crying Jordan ,” and “ Doge ” as a titan of Internet conversation.

Ten years ago this month, Easthampton artist K.C. Green, then 25, drew a comic strip of a dog sipping a cup of coffee while sitting in a burning room and telling himself, “This is fine.”

Of course, having your artwork become a central component of political and environmental discourse — and be used to characterize bad situations that we have to grit our teeth through — can also cause some headaches.

We caught up with Green to talk about the cartoon’s impact on the world, and how he’s feeling about it now.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

How did making this comic 10 years ago change the trajectory of your life?

It eventually gave me a sort-of safety net with my work, especially when we did the Kickstarter. I was already doing OK with comics and living off my work at the time, but this went beyond that. I didn’t have to constantly seek out all the means of staying afloat as a freelance artist, like commissions or submissions to magazines It gave me space to try longer, personal projects and find what really strikes my fancy. Though I still enjoy making a simple joke to post online. There’s no stopping that part of me, really.

Looking back, why do you think this took off in the way it did?

It took at least a year before I started to see it used as a simple “[that feeling when] finals are coming up” college memes on Instagram. Then more people found it relatable to different aspects of their own life. It might have also been the nature of meme culture and meme accounts at the time. One person tries an image then more glom onto it, like feeding a school of hungry fish. Suddenly, it’s everywhere!

What does it mean to you after all this time?

It originally was a way to express myself getting my medication right for the first time in my life. I had started taking anti-depressants and I was feeling mixed about what it would do to me and my creativity. I used the concept of ignoring a house on fire to express that, but that it can mean so much to so many others is what I was aiming for. It can be interpreted in a lot of ways. Which is what art does. And that is fine.

You’ve tried to keep people from stealing your work and profiting off of it. Is that still going on?

It’s hard to stop people from trying to make a buck off your work when posting online. I can handle it, I can ask them to take it down, use [Digital Millennium Copyright Act]notices, or just make a better product and steal back. But it’s a Hydra: You stop one and more pop up. It’s one of the other things you have to just accept when it happens. I don’t want to be the one to have to be the party pooper about my work, but when you’re forced to, it takes the fun out of the image.

Why didn’t you want to cash in with a ‘This is Fine’ NFT?

As for NFTs, I don’t trust what they’re selling. It seemed like a fine enough idea when it emerged, but the more I researched, the more I found the nothing I liked. It felt like a backwards solution to no problem I could see. And I always abide by the old adage, “More money, more problems.” I don’t need to cash out. I’m doing alright without it.

How is what happened with your comic different from what happened with ‘Pepe the Frog’?

What happened with [“Pepe the Frog” creator] Matt Furie is far and away more insane than my own dealings. And God bless him for fighting it all the ways he could. I’ve only ever met him once. I don’t know how much he knows about my work or the dog or any of this, but he seemed like a genuine soul. The documentary [“Feels Good Man”], about his dealings with Alex Jones and the freaks who took over his character, was a great look into all that madness. I can’t hold a candle to what has happened to poor old “Pepe the Frog.”

Are you involved with the arts and comics community in Massachusetts?

I’m not involved as much as I’d like to be. I admit, I’m a bit of a lone soul when it comes to working on my comics and stuff. I’ve lived in Western Mass. for 10-plus years at this point, and I think I need to stretch out and see what my community is made of. My own shyness can get in the way a lot of the times, but I’m open to it. I would love to do it! Just gotta try.

What have you been up to lately, and what’s next for ‘Question Hound’?

I’ve been doing a comic called “Funny Online Animals.” It’s a strip about the animal characters from my older comic, “Gunshow,” just living and working together. “Question Hound” has showed up as their de facto boss in the strip, but I’m slowly letting him rest and writing him out. I have a need to put this behind me, but I recognize the need to maybe put a cap on his “story” so to speak. “Question” will probably still be around. People keep posting that meme!

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.