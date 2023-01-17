Three-alarm fire rips through grocery store in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Crews from several fire departments were battling a blaze at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, N.H. Monday night, officials said.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save and crews were still at the scene of the fire Tuesday morning, according to a dispatcher who answered the phone at the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a report by WMUR News 9, crews from more than 10 towns responded to the fire, which ultimately destroyed the store.