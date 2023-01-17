Three-alarm fire rips through grocery store in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Crews from several fire departments were battling a blaze at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, N.H. Monday night, officials said.
The three-alarm blaze broke out at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save and crews were still at the scene of the fire Tuesday morning, according to a dispatcher who answered the phone at the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a report by WMUR News 9, crews from more than 10 towns responded to the fire, which ultimately destroyed the store.
The Wolfeboro fire chief told WMUR that no one was in the building when the fire started and there were no injuries.
Advertisement
The family-owned grocery store at 60 South Main St. is located across from Lake Winnipesauke and has two sister stores in Glen, N.H. and Gray, Maine, according to the store’s website.
A store manager told WMUR that the Shop ‘n Save employs about 70 people.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.