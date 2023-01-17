fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck gets stuck under railroad bridge in Westborough

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 17, 2023, 19 minutes ago

A truck got stuck underneath a railroad bridge in Westborough Tuesday morning, fire officials tweeted.

The Westborough Fire Department tweeted at 11:36 a.m. that travel on Route 30 (East Main Street) at Willow Street was down to one lane to facilitate the removal of the tractor-trailer.

Fire officials shared a photo of the Yarmouth Lumber Inc. truck while it was wedged under the overpass.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at this bridge, either. A similar situation played out when a tractor-trailer got stuck underneath this same bridge last March.

