Truck gets stuck under railroad bridge in Westborough

A truck got stuck underneath a railroad bridge in Westborough Tuesday morning, fire officials tweeted.
The Westborough Fire Department tweeted at 11:36 a.m. that travel on Route 30 (East Main Street) at Willow Street was down to one lane to facilitate the removal of the tractor-trailer.
Fire officials shared a photo of the Yarmouth Lumber Inc. truck while it was wedged under the overpass.
This isn’t the first time this has happened at this bridge, either. A similar situation played out when a tractor-trailer got stuck underneath this same bridge last March.
