Two teens allegedly revealed knife, stole Bluebike rental from man in Cambridge

A man had a rented Bluebike allegedly stolen Tuesday night in Cambridge by a pair who appeared to be teenage boys, one of whom allegedly showed a knife and verbally threatened the victim, authorities said.

The man was not injured in the incident, which occurred around the 900 block of Cambridge Street at 5:42 p.m., according to the city’s spokesperson Jeremy Warnick.

The suspects left the scene on Bluebikes, one of which they already had before the alleged robbery, and headed down Cambridge Street toward Inman Square, Warnick said.