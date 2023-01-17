Video shows Warwick firefighter taking dog on ladder truck to address of groomer

Rob Cote, a Warwick resident who has been an outspoken critic of payments for unused Warwick firefighter sick time, said he took the video at 12:52 p.m. on Samuel Gorton Avenue.

And it does not appear to be a Dalmatian.

WARWICK, R.I. — Video shows a firefighter stepping out of a Warwick Fire Department ladder truck on Monday and leading a dog on a leash toward the address of a dog grooming business called Ahead of the Pack.

He said he’d previously seen Warwick fire trucks idling and unattended for long periods of time outside the Presto Strange O Cafe, a coffee shop on Warwick Neck Avenue. So when he spotted a ladder truck on Monday he decided to follow it to see if it would go to that coffee shop.

Instead, Cote said, the ladder truck brought the dog to the address of a grooming parlor, and he videotaped the firefighter returning to the ladder truck about five minutes later, without the dog.

“Taking a dog to a grooming parlor on company time with taxpayer resources — this is the worst that I’ve ever seen,” Cote told the Globe.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Fire Chief Peter K. McMichael said, “Upon reviewing the report of inappropriate use of a department vehicle on 1/16/2023, it has been determined that there was a violation of department policy and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

The owners of the Ahead of the Pack grooming parlor could be reached immediately.

Cote said this comes about a month after the Warwick Fire Department requested an additional $70,000 for fuel expenses. “This is an egregious misuse of the taxpayers’ dollars, and it needs to end,” he said. “Someone should be fired right now.”

Cote said the ladder truck in the video is based at Warwick Fire Department headquarters in Apponaug, on the other side of the city from the dog groomer.

