McCarthy and McConnell, seen as polar opposites, must lead a fractious GOP

McCarthy, who eked out a victory in the speaker’s race earlier this month, faces the challenge of leading a small House majority whose far-right members have threatened to default on the nation’s debt obligations to enact steep federal spending cuts. McConnell, in the minority in the Democratic-controlled Senate, leads a caucus generally more averse to such brinkmanship, raising the possibility that Republicans on opposite ends of the Capitol will find themselves at odds in the coming months.

But the ability of the two Republican leaders — who associates say have a good, professional but not close relationship — to work together now takes on new significance as several high-stakes fiscal showdowns loom in Congress.

WASHINGTON — Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have a nearly 25-year age gap and political styles that are described by their colleagues as polar opposites, with one a glad-handing leader and the other a more sphinx-like strategist.

The duo’s colleagues say they could not be more different. McCarthy, a prolific fund-raiser and Californian leading a majority for the first time, is a “cheerleader,” back-slapping type, said Senator Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican who has served in both chambers with both men. McConnell, who recently became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history, keeps his cards notoriously close to his vest and has a reputation as a master strategist.

“Mitch is more of an enigma,” said Senator John Neely Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana. “I saw him smile once back in 2017.”

Still, both men have a voracious interest in politics and a relentless focus on winning elections — the common denominator in their relationship.

“I think they’re kindred spirits in a political sense,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican who also has served in both chambers with both men. “They’re just in a different spot.”

Former House speaker Paul D. Ryan called McCarthy “affable” and McConnell more reserved. But they already have a solid foundation, he added, given that McCarthy has led House Republicans since 2019. “It’s not like these guys are just getting to know each other. They’ve been working together for years.”

McConnell used to meet weekly with Republican Speakers John A. Boehner of Ohio and Ryan of Wisconsin, alternating offices each week, but his meetings with McCarthy have been less frequent, as both men have been in the minority in their chambers and the pandemic disrupted the congressional schedule, according to former and current aides, who, like others in this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about internal matters. They plan to meet more frequently now that McCarthy is speaker.

Ryan, who was speaker when McCarthy was majority leader, and McConnell became friends when they ran the House and the Senate, respectively, going out to dinner with their wives frequently and enjoying a mutual trust that came in part from how intertwined their staffs were. (Ryan’s chief of staff at the time had worked for McConnell.)

McConnell and McCarthy are not as close, but a former Senate aide said the minority leader doesn't need a close personal connection to work well with his counterparts.

"People get way too hung up on buddy movies in Congress, and with McConnell that's just not a thing," the former aide said. "He wants to get the work done, he wants to win."

Ryan, however, said the close relationship was "helpful" in working well together.

McConnell and McCarthy declined to comment for this article through their aides, though both have said publicly that they work well together.

Although both men’s strength lies in their focus on raw political strategy, not policy, McConnell and McCarthy have very different relationships with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, which led them in different directions in last year’s elections.

McCarthy publicly thanked Trump for helping him secure the speaker's job with phone calls to holdouts after a historic 14 failed votes earlier this month. In contrast, McConnell has not spoken to the former president in more than two years, since Trump's refusal to accept his 2020 loss, and has said he believes that Trump's influence in boosting more extreme Senate candidates contributed to Republicans' underwhelming performance in the midterms. The standoff has drawn many insults from the former president.

"Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!" Trump posted on social media recently.

The leadership dynamic will be shaped by McCarthy’s tenuous hold on his speakership, which is likely to limit how much he can demand or deliver in negotiations with the Senate or the White House, which are both controlled by Democrats. While most Senate Republicans would probably back the House GOP on issues such as border security and inflation, any spending cuts that target the Pentagon or moves to default on the nation’s debt obligations would most likely fall flat, leaving House Republicans without support.

McConnell needs to understand the difficulties McCarthy faces in keeping his small House majority together, Ryan said. "His job is harder than mine [was]," Ryan said of the speaker. "No two ways about it."

Adding to the potential difficulty, McConnell has become a villain for some of the harder-right lawmakers in the House who echo Trump and resent McConnell's vote for a $1.7 trillion federal funding bill in December. McCarthy has done little to tamp down some of that rhetoric as he seeks to shore up support on his right flank.

McCarthy has already started talking tough about Senate Republicans. In December, he said he would block the priorities of Republican senators who backed the omnibus spending bill — a threat that rang hollow to many GOP senators at the time and now, after McCarthy’s tenuous hold on his caucus became clear, is generating even less fear. After Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, speaking to Punchbowl News, compared the incident to a quick-passing “spring thunderstorm” and reminded McCarthy that House legislation will not necessarily pass a Democrat-controlled Senate, McCarthy fired back in a news conference that the Senate had not accomplished “anything” and should not lecture him.

Boehner, a former Republican House speaker who was also described as gregarious and backslapping, wrote of McConnell in his 2021 memoir that they had a "great working relationship" but that he was a "tough nut to crack."

"I like to get along with people, to have a few drinks and a few laughs," Boehner wrote. "Mitch McConnell has a professional facade you cannot shake. It's useless to try to loosen things up with a joke." (Ryan disagreed, saying he is fairly sure McConnell has smiled at his jokes in the past. "His smile is very faint," Ryan said. "You have to look for it.")