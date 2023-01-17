In Ohio and Pennsylvania, state house lawmakers give consensus candidates a chance to lead

And even though the sudden bipartisanship fever broke quickly in both states, the efforts showed a willingness to work across the political aisle that has all but vanished at the federal level.

In Ohio, the Democratic minority teamed up with a coalition of conservatives to throw support behind a consensus speaker candidate, shocking some Republicans. Pennsylvania’s state House also elected a speaker with bipartisan support after a candidate emerged after a lengthy stalemate and pledged to govern as an Independent.

As the House of Representatives’ public clash over the election of a new Speaker of the House showcased the depth of the partisan rift in Washington, state legislatures in Ohio and Pennsylvania faced similar conflicts – and ended up with drastically different outcomes.

Stacy Householder, vice president for leadership and international programs of the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures, said the selection process and appointment of a legislative leader sets the tone for a governing body early on – and has the potential to impact an entire legislative session.

“Leaders have a really outsized role in doing that,” Householder said. “The leader is the singular person that sets that tone for the chamber at the beginning of the session.”

The Ohio state House of Representatives decision to elevate a moderate Republican over the presumptive GOP favorite was made all the more remarkable by the fact Democrats only hold 32 of the state’s 99 seats .

The drama began in December, when state House Republicans unofficially selected state Representative Derek Merrin, a far right official and co-sponsor of a 2019 bill that sought to ban abortion in the state and criminalize the procedure, to serve as speaker

But in early January, 22 Republicans joined Democrats in boosting moderate state Representative Jason Stephens, who had previously lost an early internal challenge to Merrin. Supporters have said they viewed Stephens’ speakership as a chance for stability and unity – a direct contrast to their expectations of a Merrin-led House.

Merrin’s supporters, however, were stunned.

“We have a 67-seat Republican majority in which the Democrats have now picked the speaker,” Ohio state Representative Brian Stewart, a Merrin supporter, told the Columbus Dispatch. “It’s absurd.”

In the weeks following Merrin’s unofficial selection, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo told the Globe Democrats began conversations with both Merrin and Stephens hoping to capitalize on party divisions and potentially strike a deal. While the Merrin camp refused to entertain Russo and her caucus due to their limited representation in the House, Stephens was open to negotiation early on, which eventually led the Democrats to throw their support behind him. Meeting with Republicans who initially supported Stephens, Russo said the Democrats were able to garner enough votes to flip the speakership.

“Because we sit in a super-minority, we have limited opportunity to use the power of our consolidated 32 votes,” Russo said. “But we absolutely will take advantage of those opportunities, because we also know that there are divisions within a large supermajority.”

The bipartisan bliss, such as it was, did not last and in the days since, the divisions between Ohio Republicans have only worsened. On January 6, the state’s Republican Party voted to censure Stephens and the 21 other Republican allies that voted in favor of his speakership, claiming that their decision “dishonors the vote of the Ohio House Republican Caucus, dishonors the historic brand of the Republican Party, and misrepresents the voice of Ohio Republican voters.”

Still, though the opportunities like the one Russo and her fellow Democrats seized upon may be few and far between, they could be instructive for House Democrats in Congress, according to Ohio State Political Science Professor Herb Asher.

The dissonance displayed by factions within the Ohio Republican Party exist in Washington as well — and what has been missing so far is the willingness of moderate Republicans to collaborate with Democrats, who represent a vastly larger proportion of the House than their Ohio counterparts.

“You have to appreciate how bitter this past election was, and the rhetoric that was used,” Asher said. “At this stage right now, trying to negotiate with the Democrats, you would be savaged by the right wing media, you’d probably be savaged by Donald Trump … so I don’t think they’re there yet.”

The warm glow of bipartisanship faded just as quickly about 370 miles east of Columbus, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where a majority of the near-evenly split state legislature was stalled as vacancies in historically Democratic districts temporarily upended the party’s influence. A divided state government was already assured with a Republican-controlled state Senate and a Democratic governor, leaving parties in the state House grappling for power as they forged a path forward amid a temporary Republican majority.

From that stalemate emerged Democratic state Representative Mark Rozzi, who pledged to not only govern as an independent but said he would switch his affiliation to further cement that promise. Republican state Representative Jim Gregory, a longtime friend and collaborator of Rozzi’s, nominated the candidate for speaker, resulting in a 115-85 split with support from 16 Republicans.

“It’s a lesson for anyone that’s watching and paying attention in Pennsylvania politics,” Republican state Representative Jim Gregory said of bipartisan collaboration after Democrats picked up 12 House seats in November. “This is what the voters have told us. And now it’s our job to go ahead and do it.”

However, after Rozzi appeared to waver on his party affiliation pledge just days later, Gregory called for his resignation from the speakership after he said the representative’s commitment to party realignment seemed to waver in a private conversation.

Rozzi’s waffling matters a great deal, since if he remains a Democrat, they will hold a one-vote majority. If he does eventually become an Independent, the two parties will be equally represented.

But as the federal government also faces split control, University of Pennsylvania Political Science Professor Marc Meredith said cross-party collaboration in Congress will be essential. Given the controversy-ridden results of these state-level attempts at bipartisanship so early on in the legislative session, he’s not feeling optimistic about that prospect.

“Not unlike in Pennsylvania, legislation that’s going to get through, by definition, has to be bipartisan,” Meredith said. “Watching how the last few days have played out makes me very pessimistic that that configuration of government is going to be able to get anything done over the next few years.”

