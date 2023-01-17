A cliché, but what the hey: GOP Rep. Don Bacon doth protest too much

In his Jan. 10 op-ed, “Held hostage in the House,” Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska bemoans Freedom Caucus-led divisions among fellow House Republicans. Here’s what I bemoan: that Bacon voted against the Presidential Election Reform Act, designed to prevent a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection; that despite overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump abused his presidential powers, obstructed congressional investigations, and incited an insurrection, the representative twice voted against impeachment; and that he has declined to forthrightly denounce the 139 House Republicans who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election or the nearly 140 current House Republicans who fully denied or raised questions about that election.

Members of Congress who are stolen-election conspiracy theorists and apologists for presidential lawlessness are a threat to our country. I wish that Bacon was as bothered by that as he seems to be by intraparty Republican squabbling. Does he not realize how his refusal to take a firm stand has helped bring about this moment he rues?