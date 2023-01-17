In Everett, a tension between preserving port areas and developing them

Jon Chesto’s column “Why Everett’s future may hinge on this property” (Business, Jan. 9) illustrates the inherent tension between preserving limited deepwater berthing along the shoreline and pressure to develop these waterfront parcels for purposes that are inconsistent with the underlying land use and regulatory protections that prioritize the Port of Boston. We learned a lot about the importance of ports during the pandemic, and Boston is New England’s largest.

Designated port areas were established in 1978 as means to promote and safeguard maritime and water-dependent industries at a time when development pressures began to shutter many of them. Deepwater ports are few and far between and continue to be critical to the survival of maritime businesses. Our new appreciation of the role of shipping nationally and globally, the goal of significant offshore wind development, and the emerging blue economy all reinforce the value of our deepwater real estate for maritime-related purposes.