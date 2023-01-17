The long and short of EV infrastructure is: We’re getting there

Regarding Sabrina Shankman’s and Aaron Pressman’s trip through New England in two EVs to look for chargers and doughnuts (“Taking off on a real power trip,” Page A1, Jan. 11), we have some additional perspective.

Last year we made three long-distance trips from New Hampshire in a 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric: 1,764 miles round trip to Ohio; 2,040 miles round trip to North Carolina; and 3,286 miles round trip to Arkansas. Mostly we had no problem finding fast (”Level 3″) chargers on interstate highways. When we stopped to charge, we used the breaks to eat or shop, so 30- to 60-minute charges did not waste our time. The only difficulties were scarce fast chargers in rural Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Missouri; those states required some advance planning using the very convenient apps.