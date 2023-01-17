Two contrasting views of flap over Harvard fellowship

The Globe’s coverage of Harvard’s decision not to offer a fellowship to Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, lacked some context (“Harvard in uproar over fellowship decision,” Page A1, Jan. 11). Criticism of Israel is not inherently illegitimate, and supporters of Israel often harm their own cause by claiming otherwise. However, holding the world’s one and only Jewish state to a higher standard than the rest of the world is illegitimate. In fact, doing so is a leading tactic of antisemites who attempt to cloak their antisemitism through disproportionate criticism of Israel and its democratically elected government.
Roth isn’t just critical of Israel; he seems obsessed with criticizing Israel while staying relatively silent about human rights atrocities committed by Israel’s neighbors. Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, made the right call.
Abigail Cable
Newton
Re “Why did Harvard reject a prominent critic of Israel’s government?” (Editorial, Jan. 12): The Globe’s criticism of Kennedy School dean Douglas Elmendorf’s refusal to approve Kenneth Roth’s fellowship appointment is a strong challenge to the school’s abuse of institutional power. The fact that alleged anti-Israel bias on Roth’s part reportedly was the basis for the dean’s decision is a blow to academic freedom.
As Roth points out in his op-ed in The Guardian, “Being denied this fellowship will not significantly impede my future. But I worry about younger academics who are less known … will they risk taking the issue on?” We have witnessed the canceling of less well-established voices from marginalized communities by much less powerful institutions. Especially in this context, the Globe’s editorial board is justified in stating that Harvard, with the largest endowment of any university in the world, has not stood up for academic freedom.
Bob Mason
Beverly