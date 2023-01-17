Two contrasting views of flap over Harvard fellowship

The Globe’s coverage of Harvard’s decision not to offer a fellowship to Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, lacked some context (“Harvard in uproar over fellowship decision,” Page A1, Jan. 11). Criticism of Israel is not inherently illegitimate, and supporters of Israel often harm their own cause by claiming otherwise. However, holding the world’s one and only Jewish state to a higher standard than the rest of the world is illegitimate. In fact, doing so is a leading tactic of antisemites who attempt to cloak their antisemitism through disproportionate criticism of Israel and its democratically elected government.

Roth isn’t just critical of Israel; he seems obsessed with criticizing Israel while staying relatively silent about human rights atrocities committed by Israel’s neighbors. Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, made the right call.