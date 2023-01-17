Welcome back to the era of divided government

Republican control of the US House of Representative sets up that dynamic. Given the concessions to the far right that Kevin McCarthy made to secure the speaker’s post , just two weeks ago one would have said President Biden enters this two-year joust with a clear advantage. After all, the economy continues to perform well despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases, even as inflation is slowing. Meanwhile, the administration has put the Afghanistan debacle in the rear-view mirror through its skillful handling of Russia’s war on Ukraine, its success in rallying NATO and the larger Western world in common cause, and its strong yet non-bellicose posture toward China’s muscle-flexing.

It’s a new season in Washington, one that almost inevitably kicks off two years of political combat in which the only cautionary curbs are things that would galvanize a sharp voter backlash or cause disaster in the financial markets — and thus a meltdown of Americans’ retirement savings.

Then came the reappearance of the Joe Biden of old. That is, the undisciplined political klutz prone to unforced errors and self-inflicted wounds. Save for his occasional Reaganesque fabulations, Biden as president has largely been kept on track by a mode of governance that limits opportunities for spontaneous combustion. But with the news that the president had confidential government documents from his vice presidential tenure in unauthorized locations, blundering Biden came stumbling out of the political time machine — and promptly lurched into the still fragile storyline of a president in political recovery.

Biden now has that recognized omen of a damaged presidency: a special counsel, this one investigating how those classified documents came to be at a Biden-related university think tank and in his Delaware home and garage. If only Joe Biden Sr., in imparting those chestnuts of homey wisdom that purportedly guide his son’s life, had had the paternal prescience to counsel: “Joey, always be scrupulous with classified government papers. After all, they don’t belong to you.”

Now, it’s unlikely that anything dramatic will happen to the Oval Office incumbent as a result, though we thought the same about the Whitewater probe, back before prurient prosecutor Ken Starr managed to expand the scope of his probe to the seamy side of Bill Clinton’s personal conduct.

Certainly one beneficiary is Donald Trump. As has been repeatedly pointed out, the two instances of document delinquency appear very different, both in the volume of papers and in the two men’s initial willingness to return them. Still, it’s unlikely the Department of Justice would seek to indict Trump for something where Biden also has exposure. Similarly, Trump’s document difficulties extend Biden some political protection; if the Democratic incumbent were the sole offender, far-right-wingers eager for his impeachment would have a focal point for their inclinations.

Then there are the several branches of the GOP’s adversarial thrust: fiscal affairs, the supposed “weaponization” of the federal government against Republicans, and of course, Hunter Biden and his laptop.

Let’s take them in reverse order. To a certain breed of conservative partisan, Hunter’s laptop is a Rosetta Stone that, once its contents are fully investigated and understood, will bring to light not just a troubled and greedy presidential offspring, but a shadowy Biden family empire of kickbacks and corruption. Problem: Republicans haven’t been able to produce any credible evidence of that.

The notion that the government has been “weaponized” reflects febrile suspicions — suspicions that are likely to prove as wispy and vaporous as the GOP’s Deep State delusions.

There’s political peril here if House Republicans come to be seen as wasting endless months on investigations and oversight that, in the end, produce little or nothing.

Fiscal matters, however, actually could prove a fertile area for the GOP. There is genuine unease in the country about the country’s $900 billion to $1 trillion yearly budget deficits and burgeoning national debt, and properly so. That was tolerable during the pandemic, but it can’t go on indefinitely.

Now, the way to address the federal freshet of red ink is to rein in spending or raise revenues while budgets are being decided, not by engaging in borrowing brinkmanship on expenditures that have already been approved.

Still, though Republican concern with fiscal discipline only comes to the fore during periods when their party doesn’t occupy the White House, here at least the GOP has a legitimate issue. The question: Can they advance those concerns without overplaying their hand?

That means offering a prescription for fiscal restraint that doesn’t spook the markets or decimate programs broadly popular with Americans, such as Social Security and Medicare.

That will be the true and tough test for the new speaker and his narrow majority as they maneuver for political advantage against a president struggling with a mistake of his or his former team’s own making.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.