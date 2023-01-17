Climate protesters arrested while blocking entrance to controversial East Boston substation construction site

Four men and two women were arrested around 7 a.m. at 300 East Eagle St., according to Boston police. Three have been charged with trespassing and three with disorderly conduct.

Six climate activists and community residents were arrested in East Boston Tuesday morning after blocking the entrance to a highly controversial electrical substation construction site.

Extinction Rebellion Boston, a local chapter of a global environmental group known for nonviolent civil disobedience, had organized the protest, and in a press release Tuesday called on Governor Maura Healey to “stop building dangerous infrastructure in low-income and communities of color,” calling the Eversource substation “an egregious act of environmental racism.”

“We’ve tried everything else,” Susan Lemont, an organizer with the Extinction Rebellion, said in an interview with the Globe. “Working with the legislature, letters to the editor, rallies, and all the rest of it. And so our theory of change is only nonviolent direct action can move the window over to … start talking about the climate crisis and in this case, social climate justice for these people.”

According to Lemont, police officers began making arrests minutes before the demonstration was set to begin at 7 a.m. Other activists continued to peacefully protest while arrests were made, she said.

“They used their bodies to protest Eversource’s construction of this electric substation and to call on Governor Healey to move this project to Logan airport,” read the press release. “Together, they sang, chanted, and held colorful banners with the messages “No Eastie Substation” and “Pull the Plug on Eversource.”

The substation, which would convert high-voltage electricity to lower voltages in order to distribute it to households, was proposed by New England energy company Eversource in 2014.

Eversource broke ground on the project this month after the Massachusetts’ Energy Facilities Siting Board granted the utility company a certificate in November allowing them to bypass the final 14 permits needed by state and local governments to move forward with construction.

Critics of the substation have voiced concern about its location in Eastie, an immigrant-heavy neighborhood with residents already exposed to higher levels of pollution from the nearby airport. They also say the high levels of electricity would pose a safety issue, a result of its proximity to Chelsea Creek, which is prone to flooding.

“This is a classic example of environmental injustice,” Jule Manitz, a Chelsea resident and Extinction Rebellion Boston organizer, said in the press release. “The East Boston neighborhoods have been overburdened with industrial infrastructure serving the entire region of New England. We do need more greenspace, not a dangerous electrical substation in a climate-induced flood zone. Water and electricity doesn’t mix well.”

The activists arrested Tuesday have been transported to East Boston District Court, according to BPD.

