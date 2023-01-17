Boston Pride place a league-high nine players on PHF All-Star roster

Rounding out the Pride members on the 45-player rosters are forwards Élizabeth Giguère and Allie Thunstrom, defenders Olivia Zafuto, Kali Flanagan, and Aneta Tejralová, and goaltender Corinne Schroeder.

Pride captain Jillian Dempsey and Kaleigh Fratkin earned their fifth All-Star nods, while PHF’s leading scorer, Loren Gabel, was named a first-time All-Star amid her standout debut season.

A league-high nine players were selected from the Boston Pride for the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase Jan. 29 in Toronto.

“This season’s All-Star event is a true showcase of our player pool depth that includes an influx of new talent from both sides of the border and overseas, national team players, recent U SPORTS and NCAA standouts, and veterans who have helped build the PHF from the very beginning,” said PHF commissioner Reagan Carey.

Advertisement

The two-time reigning champion Pride sit atop the league standings with an 11-2 record, so their nine All-Star selections are no surprise.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Gabel (19 points), Dempsey (17), Giguère, and Thunstrom all rank inside the top 13 in the league in scoring.

Fratkin, Zafuto, Flanagan, and Tejralová have helped anchor a Boston defense that allows the fewest goals in the league in front of Schroeder, a former Boston University star who leads the PHF in wins, save percentage, and goals against average in her rookie campaign.

The 45 All-Stars are divided into three teams — Team Canada, Team USA, and Team World — with 15 players on each roster competing in a round-robin format.

Team Canada will play Team USA in the first game. The winner will play Team World in the second game and the loser will play Team World in the final game.

Here are the rosters:

TEAM CANADA

SKATERS: Kelly Babstock (MET), Ann-Sophie Bettez (MON), Sarah Bujold (MET), Catherine Daoust (MON), Jade Downie-Landry (MON), Kaleigh Fratkin (BOS), Loren Gabel (BOS), Élizabeth Giguère (BOS), Mikyla Grant-Mentis (BUF), Brittany Howard (TOR), Kennedy Marchment (CTW), Kati Tabin (TOR), Saroya Tinker (TOR), Emma Woods (TOR).

Advertisement

GOALTENDER: Corinne Schroeder (BOS).

TEAM USA

SKATERS: Jonna Albers (MIN), Sydney Brodt (MIN), Shiann Darkangelo (TOR), Jillian Dempsey (BOS), Kali Flanagan (BOS), Taylor Girard (CTW), Dominique Kremer (BUF), Patti Marshall (MIN), Sidney Morin (MIN), Madison Packer (MET), Amanda Pelkey (MET), Natalie Snodgrass (MIN), Allie Thunstrom (BOS), Olivia Zafuto (BOS).

GOALTENDER: Abbie Ives (CTW).

TEAM WORLD

SKATERS: Taylor Baker (MON/HUN), Ebba Berglund (MET/SWE), Fanni Gasparics (MET/HUN), Anna Kilponen (MET/FIN), Denisa Křížová (MIN/CZE), Dominika Lásková (TOR/CZE), Leah Lum (TOR/CHN), Antonia Matzka (BUF/AUT), Kateřina Mrázová (CTW/CZE), Emma Nuutinen (BUF/FIN), Lenka Serdar (CTW/CZE), Aneta Tejralová (BOS/CZE), Minttu Tuominen (MET/FIN), Tereza Vanišová (TOR/CZE)

GOALTENDER: Eveliina Mäkinen (MET/FIN).























