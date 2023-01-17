Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage, hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests

TAMPA — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time NFL audience Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.

The Buccaneers released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. He will continue to undergo more tests in the hospital after spending the night there.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well,” teammate Lavonte David said after the game. “He was moving, so that’s a good sign.”