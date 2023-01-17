EMass girls’ hockey: With three stellar games in goal, Milton junior captain Lila Chamoun headlines Players of the Week

Jennifer Birolini, Pembroke — The sophomore captain netted her 100th career point with a goal as the Titans secured a 4-2 win over league foe Quincy/North Quincy. She also netted both goals in a 2-2 tie vs. Marshfield, and added a tally in a 4-3 OT loss to Sandwich.
Lila Chamoun, Milton — A 37-save performance from the junior captain led the 8-1-2 Wildcats to a 4-0 shutout over Bay State Herget foe Walpole. She then turned in 32- and 29-save efforts against Ursuline (6-1) win) and Latin Academy/Fontbonne (1-1 tie), respectively.
Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s — With a two-goal, one-assist performance in final of the Nan Rhealm Tournament on Martha’s Vineyard, a 9-0 win over Scituate, the senior eclipsed the 200-point milestone.
Julia McNeely, Melrose — The freshman netted three goals in the first period to secure her first career hat trick, and the Red Hawks earned their first victory of the season, a 7-4 decision over Concord-Carlisle.
Morgan Roach, Norwood — In a three-game week for the Mustangs, the senior captain netted six goals, including a hat trick in a 6-0 win over St. Joseph’s/Mt. Alvernia.
Penny Spack, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — The senior defender potted three goals (her first career hat trick) in a 5-3 victory over Bishop Fenwick squad. Her goal against Medford was the eventual winner in a 5-0 shutout victory for the co-op.
