Emily Collins helps 14th-ranked Winchester girls’ basketball get back on track in Middlesex League win over No. 18 Wakefield

After suffering its first loss of the season in a high-stakes matchup against seventh-ranked Woburn on Friday, the No. 14 Winchester girls’ basketball team got back on track Tuesday night.
The Red & Black endured another hard-fought contest and captured a 40-37 home win against No. 18 Wakefield.
“We played just good team ball,” said Winchester coach Sam Mosley. “We had three girls in double digits and just good ball movement on the offensive side, but defensively, we just tried to play a cleaner game.”
Junior forward Emily Collins posted a double-double (11 points, 17 rebounds) while Claire English and Brooke Schrule each added 10 points in the Middlesex League win for Winchester (10-1).
Mosley felt the defense took a notable step forward compared to Friday’s 44-38 setback against Woburn.
The Red & Black stifled Wakefield standout Emma Shinney, who finished with five points. Mosley was also proud of the way her 10-player squad battled as the lead swapped several times.
With midterms coming up in school, and the Red & Black in a tough stretch of the schedule, the recent games have tested them physically and mentally.
“This is kind of the first game for us where the lead changed multiple times,” Mosley said. “The girls today played phenomenal mentally, which is what we wanted to clean up from our Friday game.”