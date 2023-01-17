Emily Collins helps 14th-ranked Winchester girls’ basketball get back on track in Middlesex League win over No. 18 Wakefield

After suffering its first loss of the season in a high-stakes matchup against seventh-ranked Woburn on Friday, the No. 14 Winchester girls’ basketball team got back on track Tuesday night.

The Red & Black endured another hard-fought contest and captured a 40-37 home win against No. 18 Wakefield.

“We played just good team ball,” said Winchester coach Sam Mosley. “We had three girls in double digits and just good ball movement on the offensive side, but defensively, we just tried to play a cleaner game.”