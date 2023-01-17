Frank Thomas, power-hitting original Met, dies at 93

A right-handed pull hitter who stood 6-foot-3 and weighed about 200 pounds, Mr. Thomas hit 286 home runs over 16 seasons in the National League.

His death was announced by the Mets.

Frank Thomas, the slugging All-Star outfielder of the 1950s Pittsburgh Pirates who went on to hit 34 home runs for the hapless original New York Mets of 1962, died Monday in Pittsburgh. He was 93.

But he would ultimately be far less well known than another Frank Thomas: the 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound first baseman and designated hitter, known as the Big Hurt, who hit 521 home runs, mostly with the Chicago White Sox, in a Hall of Fame career that began in 1990 and ended in 2008.

The first Frank Thomas was an All-Star with the Pirates in 1954, 1955, and 1958, when he had his best season, hitting 35 home runs, driving in 109 runs and batting .281.

He later played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and Milwaukee Braves, who traded him to the Mets in November 1961 when they were forming the roster for their National League debut.

Usually playing in left field for manager Casey Stengel’s 1962 Mets team, which lost a record 120 games, Mr. Thomas drove in 94 runs in addition to his 34 homers — a club record that stood until Dave Kingman broke it with 36 in 1975 — taking advantage of the short left field foul line at the Polo Grounds, the Mets’ home for their first two seasons.

But Stengel grew tired of Mr. Thomas’s penchant to pull just about everything, which he felt often led to ground-ball double plays.

The Polo Grounds had signs advertising Howard Clothes on the fences near the foul poles, offering a boat to the Mets player who hit them most often.

One day, when Mr. Thomas was being doubled up after evidently trying to hit the sign, if not slam the ball over it, Stengel shouted from the dugout, “Ya wanna be a sailor, join the Navy!”

Mr. Thomas professed to have enjoyed his two-plus seasons with the Mets. But, he said, there was one thing that disappointed him beyond all those losses.

“I hoped I’d make a lot of money in New York through endorsements,” he told Danny Peary for his oral history, “We Played the Game” (1994). “I made about $2,000.”

Frank Joseph Thomas was born June 11, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to Bronaslaus and Anna Marian Thomas. His father, an immigrant from Lithuania, was a foreman in a laundry. He had two sisters and a brother.

He loved playing baseball from childhood, but his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic seminary in Ontario, hoping he would become a priest. He played baseball there and then signed with the Pirates organization.

Mr. Thomas made his debut with Pittsburgh in August 1951, but he did not play regularly until Ralph Kiner, one of the great home run hitters of his era, was traded to the Cubs in June 1953.

When Mr. Thomas joined the Mets, he had a reunion of sorts with Kiner, who was embarking on his long run as a Mets broadcaster.

Among the highlights of Mr. Thomas’s 1962 season were three consecutive games in early August in which he hit a pair of home runs.

But the next season, he hit only 15 home runs and drove in only 60 runs. He was traded to the Phillies in August 1964.

He later played for the Houston Astros and again for the Braves before rejoining the Cubs, who released him early in the 1966 season, ending his career.

In addition to his 286 home runs, Mr. Thomas drove in 962 runs in his career and had a .266 batting average.

His wife, Dolores, died in 2012. They had eight children. Information on survivors was not immediately available.

Nearly a half-century after he retired from baseball, the first Frank Thomas made it to Cooperstown, having been invited there when the second Frank Thomas was inducted into the Hall of Fame in July 2014.

The older Frank Thomas signed photos of himself outside a memorabilia store on Main Street, wearing a Pirates jersey and cap.

And, he happily remarked, “My name is always going to be in the Hall of Fame.”



