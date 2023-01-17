fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS girls' basketball: Wellesley 48, Concord-Carlisle 45

Freshman Shea Welburn buries winning shot for Wellesley girls’ basketball in nonleague win at Concord-Carlisle

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2023, 51 minutes ago

Freshman Shea Welburn swished a 26-foot 3-pointer just before the final buzzer sounded to lift the Wellesley girls’ basketball team to a thrilling nonleague road win, 48-45, at Concord-Carlisle on Tuesday night.

Welburn finished the game with 11 points while her twin sister, Shannon, led the Raiders (6-5) with 15 points. Senior Alli Jones added 12.

“It’s a really young rotation, and we’re relying them on them a lot,” said Wellesey coach Steve Balter. “They’re doing really well.”

After starting the season 0-5, Wellesley has won six straight games and seen a program resurgence after floundering in recent seasons.

“It’s been a nice turnaround, and I think our culture is great and the girls are having a good time,” Balter said.

