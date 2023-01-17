Noah Beaudet (38 points) sparks Norwood boys’ basketball to upset of 16th-ranked Dover-Sherborn

Senior captain Noah Beaudet’s 38 points were certainly a key factor in Norwood’s 59-48 upset win over 16th-ranked Dover-Sherborn (9-2) on Tuesday night, but head coach Chris Fraioli had high praise for the defensive effort put forth by his Mustangs (8-2).

“We can score as many points as we want. If we can’t stop anybody, then we’re in trouble,” Fraioli said. “Tonight, that was probably our best defensive effort of the year … To hold [Dover-Sherborn] to under 50 is a pretty special thing to do.”

The Mustangs put a lot of the focus on defending Raiders’ star Luke Rinaldi and sharpshooter Zach Spellman. Rinaldi managed 11 points while Spellman was held to just two points on the evening, thanks to the defensive clamps put on by seniors Casey Sheehan and Dylan Hamwey.