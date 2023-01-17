Patriots have some work to tackle on their offensive line this offseason

Left tackle Trent Brown played every game (with 16 starts) and is under contract through next season. When healthy, Brown is among the upper-echelon blind-side protectors in the league.

No matter who is dropping back and reading defenses next season, having solid bookend tackles in place to provide adequate scanning time for the quarterback will go a long way to fixing what ailed the offense in 2022.

He is 6 feet 8 inches with arms that go on for days and a fluid backpedal. He can be effective in pass protection and run bullying. He struggled for a stretch late this season, but it’s important to note he battled the flu for the better part of three weeks.

All of the guys who saw significant action at the revolving right tackle door — Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon, Yodny Cajuste, and Conor McDermott — are unrestricted free agents.

Wynn, who never seemed comfortable or happy after being switched from left to right tackle last offseason, will garner some attention on the open market because of his youth and versatility; he can play on the interior as well. It would be a surprise if he returns to New England.

Cannon is a wild card. He played well in his return to New England, first as a jumbo tight end and then at right tackle (supplanting Wynn), but his season was cut short by a concussion.

Cannon, who turns 35 in May, seemed to enjoy being back in action, and if he wants to continue playing, he likely would be welcomed back as a veteran presence who could help mentor younger players.

Cajuste made three starts at right tackle after Cannon went down and had some nice moments before he, too, was sidelined. His career has been marked by myriad injuries. The glimpses he showed could lead the Patriots to offer him a deal to continue his development toward a starting role.

McDermott was another returnee to New England, and he jumped right into the fray, starting the final six games at right tackle. For the most part, McDermott manned his post in silence, and that’s a good thing for an offensive lineman. He clearly earned the respect of his new teammates and the coaching staff for his seamless transition.

“Thank God we have him,” Bill Belichick said in late December. “He’s done a good job. He’s been dependable and tough.’’

It’s conceivable the Patriots lock up McDermott to give him a full offseason in the program.

Andrew Stueber spent his rookie season on the nonfootball injury list, though he did start practicing in December. Stueber gained a reputation as a powerful and tough player at Michigan. Though he possesses tackle size (6-6, 325), some scouts have suggested he could shift to guard. This will be an important spring for Connecticut native.

The interior is more settled, with center David Andrews, right guard Mike Onwenu, and left guard Cole Strange set to return.

James Ferentz is a free agent who should return, and rookies Chasen Hines, Kody Russey, and Hayden Howerton will battle for spots and playing time in the summer.

Top free agent tackles: Mike McGlinchey (49ers), Orlando Brown (Chiefs), George Fant (Jets), Cameron Irving (Panther), Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders).

Top free agent guards: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Wes Schweitzer (Commanders), Matt Pryor (Colts).

Top draftable tackles: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Broderick Jones (Georgia), Anton Harrison (Oklahoma), Paris Johnson (Ohio State), Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse).

Top draftable guards: Andrew Vorhees (Southern Cal), O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Layden Robinson (Texas A&M), Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), Cooper Beebe (Kansas State).

Top draftable centers: Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas), Luke Wypler (Ohio State).

