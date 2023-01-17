At Phillips Andover, defense at the forefront of the team’s unprecedented charge to an 11-0 start

“They are a perfect combination of [defensive] talent and . . . offensive mind-sets,” said Phillips Andover coach Martha Fenton , in her 29th season. “In addition to not giving up shots, not giving quality opportunities in the defensive end, they’re generating a ton of our offense.”

Off to a program-best 11-0 start, the Philips Andover girls’ hockey team is following the lead of its top four defenders, seniors Olivia McManus , Anne Averill , and Deanna Buenzow , and sophomore Molly Boyle — who anchor a unit that has yielded more than one goal just once this season. But they also spearhead the attack.

Advertisement

While Averill and McManus serve as captains, the entire defense drives the group’s scoring efforts. The core four have combined for more than half of the Big Blue’s scoring.

“ ‘Great defense stems from communication and support and creating a team dynamic that fosters both of those values.’ Anne Averill, Phillips Andover's senior captain and defenseman

In Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Founders League rival St. Paul’s, Averill posted a goal and an assist and McManus tallied two assists.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

McManus, a Winthrop resident who has committed to attend Division 3 national champion Middlebury, said the team has put special emphasis on strong defense in practice this season.

“We really worked on being intentional about making good breakout passes, because that’s where it all starts — from the D-zone out,” McManus said. “When we are in the D-zone, we really try to focus on having poise with the puck and limiting other teams’ chances by taking away time and space.”

Last season’s bitter end — a 3-2 overtime loss to Williston Northampton in the semifinals round of the NEPSAC championship — has instilled in the team an unmatched need and drive for success. Buenzow said this newfound motivation has brought the team closer and shifted how the D-corps is playing this year.

Yale-bound senior defenseman Deanna Buenzow (above) said Phillips Academy's transition from defense to offense involved an all-hands-on-deck approach. “We’re not three forwards in the zone, we’re five,” she said. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“We’re not three forwards in the zone, we’re five,” said Buenzow, who will play at Yale next season. “I think we’ve generated lots of goals and scoring opportunities starting from . . . the breakout in the D-zone and going all the way up the ice together as a unit . . . using all five players on the ice as opposed to just the forwards and just the defense.”

Advertisement

A strong defensive presence comes from more than just the ability to block shots and steal the puck. Communication and trust within the defense are vital components, too.

The Dartmouth-bound Averill said this year’s team is the tightest, most caring one she has experienced at Andover; she credits those relationships with the team’s exceptional defensive performance.

Senior Anne Averill said the success of Phillips Academy's defensive corps, and the team at large, was not by happenstance. "As a team, we have placed a huge emphasis on working hard for and with each other,” said Averill, of Wayland. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“As a team, we have placed a huge emphasis on working hard for and with each other,” said Averill, of Wayland. “Great defense stems from communication and support and creating a team dynamic that fosters both of those values.”

Spending so much time on the ice together creates an “unexplainable connection” between a defensive pair, as Buenzow put it. Each of the four defensemen agreed that inherently knowing where their partners are on the ice, believing they will be there to back each other up, is invaluable.

Buenzow, who is usually paired alongside Boyle , said she values the honesty for which their intimate relationship allows.

“If I make a mistake, I own up to it, and [Boyle, of Scituate] holds me accountable,” Buenzow said. “I think it’s a good relationship to have when you have someone who wants what you want and has a drive that you have; it pushes you to the next level … in a healthy way.”

Advertisement

A good defensive backbone is also important for keeping a team’s goalie stable.

“I just feel so fortunate to have them playing in front of me,” said sophomore goaltender Avery Rodeheffer, who has totaled 70 saves, a testament to the Big Blue’s team defense.

As Phillips Andover approaches the halfway point of the season, the team continues to be focusedon a NEPSAC title.

“The season will eventually end on either a win or a loss,” Averill said. “All we will be left with are the friendships and memories we made, so as a captain, my hope is that they are great ones.”

Phillips Academy girl's hockey coach Martha Fenton (standing, left) lauded her defensive quartet of Olivia McManus, Anne Averill, Deanna Buenzow, Molly Boyle. for helping the Big Blue get off to a program-best 11-0 start: “In addition to not giving up shots, not giving quality opportunities in the defensive end, they’re generating a ton of our offense,” Fenton said. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





Ice chips

▪ King Philip senior Mallory Johnston started playing hockey at age 6, and her team did the typical rotation to allow every player to try every position. But Johnston wasn’t having it.

“We had to rotate in at goalie, and I always refused to do it,” she laughs. “No matter what.”

Despite her objection, she played goalie . . . and it wasn’t bad at all.

“I finally had to do it,” said Johnston. “Then I fell in love with it.”

Now a co-captain who has been with program since her freshman year, Johnston recorded her 1,000th career save Saturday in a loss to Norwood.

Johnston believes she has gotten this far thanks to the players in front of her, many of whom she has played with since those days when she avoided playing in net.

Advertisement

“Everyone is there for you,” said Johnston. “They are always helping out in front of you. None of it would have happened without my teammates and my coaches. One person’s accomplishments is really the entire team’s.”

She is not the first in the state to reach the milestone. But it is a stat King Philip assistant Ken Assad continues to track, along with goals and assists.

When he tells other coaches he keeps career save numbers, they respond, “I’ve never thought of that.”

▪ St. Mary’s senior forward Maggie Lynch announced her commitment to play at Endicott. She joins Assumption-bound senior Jenna Chaplain as Spartans who will play at the next level.

▪ In the MIAA Power Rankings for Division 1, St. Mary’s (11-0) is followed by Notre Dame-Hingham (6-1), Shrewsbury (9-0), Hingham (5-4-1) and Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading (8-2) for the top five. In D2, Archbishop Williams (7-0-1) is tops, with Duxbury (8-0-0) , Andover (4-2-1), Algonquin (7-1-1) and Norwell (7-2) rounding out the top five.

In Division 2, there are three 6-win teams ranked in the 33-51 spots which would require them face a tournament play-in game: Leominster (34), Waltham (36) and Wakefield (38.)

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 19 Malden Catholic at Burlington (at Burlington Ice Palace, 5 p.m.) — A Dec. 31 meeting between these nonleague foes produced a 4-2 victory for Malden Catholic, but with identical 6-4 records, this matchup is anyone’s game.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Waltham at Methuen/Tewksbury (at Methuen High, 7 p.m.) — This MVC/DCL clash features Waltham’s high-powered offense versus the staunch defense and goaltending of the Red Rangers.

Thursday, No. 18 Beverly/Danvers at No. 6 Andover (at Breakaway Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.) — Andover is coming off a key victory over D1 power Billerica/Chelmsford, and a battle with Beverly/Danvers (8-2) will be a test for the surging Golden Warriors (6-2-1).

Saturday, No. 1 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) (at Rockland Ice Rink, 3:50 p.m.) — A must-see matchup between two of the state’s most talented D1 squads. Each team has no more than 10 goals against on the season, so expect strong defensive play from both teams.

Saturday, No. 7 Canton at Medfield (at Rodman Arena, 8:10 p.m.) — Canton (6-2-2) looks to overcome an uncharacteristic 0-1-2 skid in a nonleague tilt vs. the always-tough Warriors.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.





Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.