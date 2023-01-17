fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox trade Connor Seabold to Rockies for future considerations

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated January 17, 2023, 21 minutes ago
In five starts last season, Connor Seabold was 0-4 with an 11.29 ERA.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Red Sox traded righthander Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday for cash considerations or a player to be named later. They had designated Seabold for assignment last week after officially signing Corey Kluber.

Seabold, who was acquired by the Red Sox along with Nick Pivetta in a trade with the Phillies in August of 2020, struggled to find his footing at the big league level.

Though he went 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 86⅔ innings for Triple A Worcester last season, Seabold didn’t have much success in the majors. In six appearances with Boston in 2021-22, he allowed 25 earned runs in 21⅓ innings (10.55 ERA) with 19 strikeouts.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

