Titans to hire 49ers’ Ran Carthon as general manager

NASHVILLE — A person familiar with the decision said the Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, giving the NFL nine minority GMs among the league’s 32 franchises.

The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd.

The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday, according to the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the hiring.