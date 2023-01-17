fb-pixel Skip to main content
AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek eases by Camila Osorio into the third round of women’s draw

By Associated PressUpdated January 17, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek charges forward for a backhand return in a 6-2, 6-3 win over Camila Osorio.Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later. The reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former US Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

“I think it was much tougher than the score says,” Swiatek said. “ It was really intense physically. She didn’t give me many points for free.

Advertisement

“It was tough but I am happy that I was consistent in being proactive. I’m pretty happy that I won and can play the next round.”

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video