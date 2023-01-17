Top-seeded Iga Swiatek eases by Camila Osorio into the third round of women’s draw

MELBOURNE, Australia — No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later. The reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former US Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain.