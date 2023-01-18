Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges set to headline Beach Road Weekend

The Beach Road Weekend music festival will return to Veterans Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard Aug. 25-27, with Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges scheduled to headline.

“It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that [gives] everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long,” said Beach Road Weekend founder Adam Epstein in a press release.

The lineup also includes the bands Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, the Head and the Heart, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, among others. Solo artists Regina Spektor, Gary Clark Jr., Mary Chapin Carpenter, Gregory Porter, and Kevin Morby will also take the stage.