Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges set to headline Beach Road Weekend

The Beach Road Weekend music festival will return to Veterans Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard Aug. 25-27, with Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges scheduled to headline.
“It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that [gives] everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long,” said Beach Road Weekend founder Adam Epstein in a press release.
The lineup also includes the bands Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, the Head and the Heart, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, among others. Solo artists Regina Spektor, Gary Clark Jr., Mary Chapin Carpenter, Gregory Porter, and Kevin Morby will also take the stage.
Veterans Memorial Park is located at 10 Causeway Road, Vineyard Haven.
Three-day general admission tickets start at $275. Presale tickets will be available Jan. 23, with public sales beginning on Jan. 27. Sign up for the presale at beachroadweekend.com/tickets.
