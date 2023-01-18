Boston Internet firm Starry cuts 100 more jobs

Struggling Boston Internet-service company Starry is cutting 100 workers, or about one-quarter of its remaining workforce. It’s the latest local tech firm to announce layoffs as the industry adjusts to a number of economic challenges.

“The decision was based on cost-reduction initiatives intended to reduce operating expenses and allow the company to focus on serving its existing core markets and customers,” Starry said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Last week, the company said an agreement to raise as much as $100 million in a deal with Cantor Fitzgerald’s CF Principal Investments LLC had fallen through.