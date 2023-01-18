New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces surprise resignation

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will step down in a shock resignation less than 10 months out from a general election.

Ardern doesn’t have the energy or inspiration to seek re-election later this year, she told reporters Thursday in Napier where her Labour Party is holding a caucus meeting. She named the election date as Oct. 14.

“I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me,” she said. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along. Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple.”