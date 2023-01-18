Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Both a tufted duck and a tufted duck x scaup hybrid were on Hinckley’s Pond in Harwich, and the Western grebe continued on Mashpee-Wakeby Pond, along with 3 canvasbacks and 8 redheads.

A Western tanager was found along the bike path at Scusset Beach State Park. Another continued at a feeder in West Barnstable. A rusty blackbird was also photographed at Scusset.

Painted buntings visited feeders in Sandwich and Orleans and an out-of-season rose-breasted grosbeak visited a feeder in Wellfleet.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, another late great shearwater, 9 common murres, and 240 razorbills.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included a great egret and two Eastern phoebes in Falmouth, single orange-crowned warblers in Mashpee and West Barnstable, a glaucous gull at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 5 long-billed dowitchers and 3 killdeer continuing in Centerville, a semipalmated plover and a black-headed gull continuing in Hyannis, an American woodcock in Barnstable Village, a thick-billed murre in Yarmouth, a snowy egret in West Dennis, 4 pomarine jaegers at Skaket Beach in Orleans, single American bitterns in Eastham and Orleans, flocks of up to 12 red crossbills in several locations, and single short-eared owls in Eastham and Barnstable.