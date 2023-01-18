Andrea Campbell to make history as first Black woman to be AG, first woman of color to hold statewide office

She wants to create specific teams to focus on reproductive rights, protecting seniors from fraud, and enforcing gun laws. Campbell speaks often about turning “pain into purpose,” and often drew on her personal experiences to convey her ideas on the campaign trail.

Campbell, a Roxbury-born education lawyer and former president of the Boston City Council, campaigned on promises to reform the state’s criminal justice system, close the wealth gap, and bring more equity to areas like school funding.

Andrea Campbell will be sworn in as attorney general Wednesday afternoon, making history as the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top lawyer and first woman of color to hold statewide office. She’ll also join a historic group of constitutional officers where five of the six officials are women.

Campbell grew up in public housing and without parents for the first eight years of her life after her mother died in a car crash on her way to visit her father in jail. Her two brothers cycled through the criminal justice system, and her twin brother, Andre, died at 29 of an autoimmune disease while in state custody as a pre-trial detainee.

“I live in a community like many other urban centers, and including some rural communities, where you see people getting shot and killed . . . [and I would] absolutely go into the office having experienced loved ones who have been harmed from community violence,” she told the Globe in an interview last year. “Prison reform, juvenile justice, wrongful convictions, many of these issues fall under the same legal umbrella that I don’t think any AG has ever prioritized and joined the national conversation around.”

Campbell graduated from Boston Latin School, and went on to attend Princeton University and UCLA Law School. After several years in private practice, Campbell served as legal counsel to former Governor Deval Patrick. She was elected to the Boston City Council in 2015 and in 2018, she was elected City Council President — the first Black woman to hold the title.

Campbell, 40, will be sworn in at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, where she will celebrate with a post-inaugural celebration.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Governor Maura Healey, who endorsed Campbell in a hard-fought Democratic primary against employment lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, are both expected to attend.

The other three constitutional officers will also be sworn into office Wednesday, leaving eight-term Secretary of the State William F. Galvin as the last man among the state’s constitutional officers. He will participate in a private ceremony in the governor’s ceremonial office this afternoon. Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg will be sworn in the State House chamber for her third term, and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio will take her oath at Methuen High School Wednesday evening.

