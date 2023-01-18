Boston College High hockey coach John Flaherty placed on leave after OUI arrest

According to a police report filed in Quincy District Court, Milton police responded shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

John J. Flaherty, 52, of Milton, has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, according to an e-mail from the school’s athletic director that was obtained by the Globe.

The coach of Boston College High School’s ice hockey team was placed on leave after he was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of property damage on Sunday.

A Milton man told police that the Toyota struck his car, a 2017 Lincoln, while he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Reedsdale Road and Randolph Avenue. The man said the driver of the Toyota, later identified as Flaherty, did not stop after hitting his car, so he started following him and called 911, according to the police report.

Flaherty was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, and a marked lanes violation, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Flaherty pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 9 for a pre-trial conference, Traub said.

Flaherty’s lawyer, John J. McGlone III could not be reached for comment.

Colleen F. Carter, a BC High spokeswoman, said the school was aware of the charges against Flaherty and that the athletic director’s message was “a communication to parents of the hockey team.”

“As it relates to the Varsity Hockey team, we can confirm that Coach Vermette and Coach Collier, along with Coach O’Brien, will take on responsibility for the team in Coach Flaherty’s absence,” Carter said by e-mail. “Separate from that, we will not be commenting on a private matter at this time.”

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.