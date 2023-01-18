Boston man charged in plot to hire hitman to kill his wife and her boyfriend

Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, made his initial appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Boston on a charge of murder-for-hire, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office. Chowdhury didn’t enter a plea, and he was ordered held pending a detention hearing Thursday, legal filings show.

A Boston man was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge alleging he unsuccessfully tried to hire a hitman to kill his wife and his wife’s boyfriend, prosecutors said, at one point asking undercover FBI agents, “So how we gonna disappear his, uh, body?”

Rollins’s office said in a statement that “an individual” alerted federal law enforcement in November that Chowdhury was “soliciting assistance in having his wife murdered.”

Advertisement

The individual, identified in court papers as a confidential source who’s assisted law enforcement in prior cases, told authorities Chowdhury allegedly paid someone to conduct the murder for hire, but that person took the money without committing the slayings, officials said.

Between December 2022 and January 2023, prosecutors said, Chowdhury met with undercover FBI agents who posed as a contract killer and the killer’s associates.

“Chowdhury allegedly asked the agents, ‘So how we gonna disappear his, uh, body?’ and stated, ‘No evidence. No evidence. No evidence from like, you know, that, uh, I did something, you know?’” the statement said.

Rollins’s office said it’s “alleged that Chowdhury ultimately agreed to pay $4,000 per murder, with a deposit of $500.”

During one meeting with undercover agents, an affidavit said, Chowdhury allegedly elaborated on why he wanted his wife dead.

He “explained that he has been with his wife for twelve years, brought her to the United States from Bangladesh, paid money for her, had two children with her, and that she cheated on him with another guy and kicked CHOWDHURY out of the house,” the affidavit said.

Advertisement

Chowdhury also balked at the agents’ initial asking price of $10,000 per murder, records show.

“It’s too expensive for me, you know, because honestly, I don’t make that much money, you know?” Chowdhury allegedly told the agents, according to the affidavit. “I work for $12 dollars per hour, and that’s not his problem, you know, that’s just, like, my situation, you know? I thought it was going to be cheaper, you know?”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.