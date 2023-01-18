Boy arrested for allegedly stabbed man on MBTA Green Line

The alleged incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the Harvard Ave. stop on the B branch of the Green Line, Superintendent Richard Sullivan wrote in an e-mail.

A juvenile was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man in his torso area during an altercation Wednesday afternoon at an MBTA Green Line stop, according to Transit Police.

A verbal altercation between the juvenile, who is a boy, and the man, preceded the alleged attack, Sullivan said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the boy stabbed the man in his torso area, Sullivan wrote.

The man’s injury was considered non-life threatening and he was transported to a local area hospital for emergency care, Sullivan wrote.

An investigation by Transit Police detectives is ongoing, Sullivan wrote.

