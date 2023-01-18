Brian Walshe to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of murder and disinterring a body

The 39-year-old mother of three was reported missing two weeks ago by her co-workers. Her husband is currently being held on $500,000 bail for allegedly misleading investigators in the case.

Brian R. Walshe is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning on charges of murder and disinterring a body in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced that Walshe was being charged with his wife’s murder in a video statement Tuesday.

“The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife,” Morrissey said in the YouTube video. " . . . Additional details in the investigation, and the evidence in support of those charges, are likely to be presented at arraignment, but will not be disclosed at this time.”

The second charge — disinterring a body — is a felony under state law and is brought against any unauthorized individual who “willfully digs up, disinters, removes or conveys away a human body,” or who knowingly helps in doing so, according to the statute.

Cameras captured Walshe being led into the Quincy courthouse just after 8 a.m.

Since Ana Walshe was reported missing, authorities have launched a wide-ranging investigation that spanned from Cohasset, where the couple lived with their three children, to the North Shore, to Ana Walshe’s second home in Washington, D.C., where she worked for a real estate firm.

The search began as a missing person’s case, but eventually her husband, Brian Walshe, was charged with misleading police during their investigation. A Norfolk prosecutor said police found blood in the basement of the couple’s home, along with a damaged knife with blood on it.

Later that day, detectives searched dumpsters at a Swampscott apartment complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lives, as well as a transfer station in Peabody, where they found a hacksaw and blood evidence, according to two law enforcement officials briefed on the case.

Walshe paid $450 in cash for cleaning supplies on Jan. 2, the day after he told police his wife left early for a flight to D.C., according to prosecutors.

But authorities said there was no record of a rideshare or taxi coming to their Cohasset home that day and they determined that Ana Walshe never flew out of Logan on Jan. 1 or any day since.

Walshe has had previous legal troubles. In 2021, he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to scamming a Los Angeles art collector out of $80,000 and has been under house arrest while awaiting sentencing. Under the terms of his house arrest, Walshe’s movements were supposed to be limited to shuttling his children to school or day care.

Walshe is currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Correction.

The couple’s three sons, 6 years old and under, have since been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

John R. Ellement and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





