Part of a necklace, vaccine card, cutting shears found in Ana Walshe case, prosecutors say

Evidence from dumpster searches: Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told the court Wednesday that investigators recovered trash bags that Brian Walshe allegedly deposited at multiple locations following the slaying.

These are some key pieces of physical evidence that prosecutors referenced in the high-profile case during Walshe’s arraignment in Quincy District Court:

Brian R. Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday on charges of murder and disinterring a body for allegedly killing and dismembering his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, in Cohasset early on Jan. 1. He pleaded not guilty.

Police found several items in the bags that had “stains consistent with blood,” including towels, rags, a Tyvek suit, clippers, tape, gloves, carpets, a purse, a COVID-19 vaccine card in the name of Ana Walshe, a hacksaw, and some cutting shears, Beland said.

Advertisement

A purse and boots were also found that matched what Ana Walshe was last seen wearing, Beland said, along with a portion of a necklace that matched one she’d worn.

Evidence from search of Cohasset home: Police searched the Walshes’ residence in Cohasset on Jan. 8, according to Beland.

She said investigators recovered blood from the basement as well as a damaged knife with blood on it, and a second knife.

DNA evidence: Ana and Brian Walshe both “contributed” to DNA found on slippers, while Ana Walshe “contributed” to the DNA found on a pantleg of a Tyvex suit, Beland said.

Ana Walshe’s DNA was also found on tissues recovered from the trash.

Evidence related to car: On Jan. 4, Beland said, police who went to the Walshes’ home to conduct a well-being check noticed Brian Walshe’s Volvo parked with its seats down and a plastic liner visible in the back.

The following day, Beland said, the liner was gone, and police noticed what appeared to be “fresh” vacuum marks on the carpeting.

Advertisement

“When asked about the liner, the defendant said he threw it in the trash,” Beland said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.