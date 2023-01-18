Brian Walshe allegedly Googled these terms after his wife, Ana Walshe, went missing

Beland said that there was an additional Google search of note from a few days earlier.

During Walshe’s arraignment in Quincy District Court, assistant district attorney Lynn Beland alleged Brian Walshe dismembered and discarded Ana Walshe’s body. She also listed a number of Google searches Brian Walshe allegedly made from his son’s iPad on and after Jan. 1.

Brian Walshe was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of murder and disinterring a body in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe , the Cohasset mother of three young children who was reported missing by her co-workers days after she was last seen early New Year’s Day.

“On Dec. 27, the defendant Googled, ‘What’s the best state to divorce from there?’” Beland said. “Rather than divorce, we believe Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body.”

These are the terms Brian Walshe allegedly searched online and when, according to prosecutors:

Jan. 1

4:55 a.m.: “How long before a body starts to smell”

4:58 a.m.: “How to stop a body from decomposing”

5:20 a.m.: “How to embalm a body”

5:47 a.m.: “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to”

6:25 a.m.: “How long for someone to be missing to inherit”

6:34 a.m.: “Can you throw away body parts”

9:29 a.m.: “What does formaldehyde do”

9:34 a.m.: “How long does DNA last”

9:59 a.m.: “Can identification be made on partial remains”

11:34 a.m.: “Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body”

11:44 a.m.: “How to clean blood from wooden floor”

11:56 a.m.: “Luminol to detect blood”

1:08 p.m.: “What happens when you put body parts in ammonia”

1:21 p.m.: “Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them”

Jan. 2

12:45 p.m.: “Hacksaw best tool to dismember”

1:10 p.m.: “Can you be charged with murder without a body”

1:14 p.m.: “Can you identify a body with broken teeth”

Jan. 3

1:02 p.m.: “What happens to hair on a dead body”

1:13 p.m.: “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods”

1:20 p.m.: “Can baking soda make a body smell good”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.