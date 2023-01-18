E-mails appear to show coordination between Mass. GOP chairman and outside PAC, in alleged violation of state law

Lyons sent multiple e-mails last fall to Antoine Nader, chairman of the Mass Freedom Independent Expenditure PAC, regarding opposition research Lyons had solicited on Healey during her bid for governor, according to a trove of documents sent Wednesday afternoon to members of the Republican State Committee and obtained by the Globe.

Embattled Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons appears to have communicated directly with an outside political action committee about digging up dirt on Governor Maura Healey during last year’s election, according to e-mails obtained by the Globe, in what the GOP treasurer has alleged is a violation of state campaign finance law.

Advertisement

State law prohibits independent expenditure PACs, which can accept donations of any size, from “directly or indirectly” coordinating with candidates or political parties. In other words, these outside PACs can spend money in an effort to support candidates, but cannot discuss with those candidates how they plan to spend the money.

But the e-mails appear to show Lyons and Nader working together, with the same vendor, to coordinate opposition research on Healey.

“On one sheet of paper please explain what you think we should highlight regarding your investigation,” Lyons wrote to Nader and the research firm in one Oct. 17 e-mail. The subject line: “Re: Healey Final Report and Relevant Data.”

“I will forward to Tony Nader,” Lyons wrote to the opposition researcher in a different e-mail dated Oct. 16, apparently referring to the research on Healey. He signed off, “Thanks, Jim.”

In other e-mails that copy Nader, Lyons suggests times to connect on the phone. The Stirm Group, which had been hired to probe Healey’s past, including her personal life and romantic history, was in direct contact with Nader about the opposition research and payment for it, the e-mails show. An attorney for the Stirm Group earlier told state Republicans that Lyons directed the firm to seek payment for its opposition research services from Nader.

Advertisement

Nader, Lyons, and a spokesperson for the party did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

The alleged campaign finance law violation is another blow to Lyons at a crucial time. The state party is struggling with dwindling fundraising and influence on Beacon Hill, especially since former Republican Governor Charlie Baker left office and was replaced by a Democrat.

And Lyons himself is battling to keep his post as chairman in an election Jan. 31. The outcome of that contest will carry enormous implications for the party, which has been bitterly divided for years between hardline conservatives who back Lyons and more moderate members who aligned more closely with Baker. Lyons’ critics say the alleged violations, along with recent revelations that the party owed at least $86,000 in unpaid bills for campaign-related services, make it clear the party needs new leadership.

The campaign finance law at issue dictates that outside groups like Nader’s PAC may not “directly or indirectly coordinate” campaign activity with candidates or political action committees. An expenditure is considered improperly “coordinated,” regulators say, if it is “made at the request, suggestion, or direction of, or in cooperation, arrangement, consultation, concert or coordination with the candidate or committee on whose behalf, or for whose benefit the expenditure is made.” If an independent PAC and a political party are working with the same vendor — as Lyons appeared to be doing in the case of the Stirm Group — that can also create a “presumption of coordination,” regulators say.

Advertisement

Pat Crowley, the state party treasurer, told fellow Republicans last week he believes Lyons directly coordinated with the outside PAC, which would constitute a violation of state law. He said he would report the development to state campaign finance regulators at the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

There is no love lost between Crowley and Lyons. Lyons sued the party treasurer last year over access to the party’s bank account.

It would be difficult for the Mass GOP to claim ignorance of the anti-coordination law. In February 2022, the state party’s attorney explicitly asked state campaign finance regulators for guidance on what contact the party leader could permissibly have with independent expenditure PACs.

A top state regulator advised March 8 that “caution should be exercised to avoid coordination.”

“There should be no coordination between the IEPAC and the state party committee,” wrote OCPF Director William Campbell. “Prohibiting any communication between the chair or other officer/agent of the state party and the IEPAC would be the best practice.”

OCPF does not confirm whether it is reviewing legal matters.

Violating state campaign finance law is punishable by fines and even prison time. Any potential penalties would depend on the details of the violation, according to OCPF spokesman Jason Tait.

Nader’s PAC, the Mass Freedom Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee, reported spending $140,000 to oppose Healey and support Republican Geoff Diehl in last year’s election. Its largest contribution came from the Republican Governors Association, which gave $235,000.

Advertisement









Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.