Elderly driver charged in alleged Acton hit-and-run crash that injured 13-year-old boy

Acton police charged a Maynard woman Wednesday for allegedly leaving the scene after a Nov. 2 crash that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.
Joan Hurley, 85, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and crosswalk violation, according to a statement from Acton police.
Hurley is scheduled to be arraigned March 9 in Concord District Court, the statement said. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Police announced last month that they were seeking criminal charges against the driver, who was not identified by name, because their application for a criminal complaint was pending in the court.
The crash occurred on Great Road near Harris Street just after 6 p.m., the statement said. The boy, who was hit while crossing the street on a crosswalk, was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to a Boston area trauma center for further treatment.
The boy, who had been hospitalized for a few weeks, was released and escorted home by police a couple of weeks ago, said a spokesman for Acton Police Chief James Cogan.
Acton police seized a vehicle of interest which they had identified in video surveillance footage from nearby businesses, the statement said, and an investigation identified Hurley as the driver.
The vehicle was a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra, the spokesman said.
Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.
