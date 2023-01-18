Elderly driver charged in alleged Acton hit-and-run crash that injured 13-year-old boy

Hurley is scheduled to be arraigned March 9 in Concord District Court, the statement said. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Joan Hurley, 85, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and crosswalk violation, according to a statement from Acton police.

Acton police charged a Maynard woman Wednesday for allegedly leaving the scene after a Nov. 2 crash that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

Police announced last month that they were seeking criminal charges against the driver, who was not identified by name, because their application for a criminal complaint was pending in the court.

Advertisement

The crash occurred on Great Road near Harris Street just after 6 p.m., the statement said. The boy, who was hit while crossing the street on a crosswalk, was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to a Boston area trauma center for further treatment.

The boy, who had been hospitalized for a few weeks, was released and escorted home by police a couple of weeks ago, said a spokesman for Acton Police Chief James Cogan.

Acton police seized a vehicle of interest which they had identified in video surveillance footage from nearby businesses, the statement said, and an investigation identified Hurley as the driver.

The vehicle was a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra, the spokesman said.





Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.